US State is Giving Away $1 Million Prize to 5 Lucky People for Getting the Covid Vaccine

Vaccines are suffering a shortage in our country but in the United States, the administrations are coming up with tempting schemes to boost participation in the nation’s vaccination drive. The governor of Ohio state Mike DeWine has announced a lottery scheme worth a million dollars - more than 7 crore rupees - for every voter of the state who gets vaccinated. Writing on his official Twitter account, he said that since May 26, Ohio will announce “a winner of a separate drawing for adults who have received at least their first dose of the vaccine.” DeWine said that the announcement will happen each Wednesday and continue for five weeks.

According to the governor, the names will be drawn from the state’s list of registered voters. If an adult is not in the database, they will be provided with a link to sign up for the lottery, as per the governor’s tweet. The money for the scheme, the governor said, will be provided by the Ohio Department of Health, and Ohio Lottery will conduct the drawings.

Anticipating criticism, DeWine wrote that some people might consider him crazy and the million-dollar lottery idea was a waste of money. “But truly, the real waste at this point in the pandemic — when the vaccine is readily available to anyone who wants it — is a life lost to COVID-19,” he wrote.

Two weeks from tonight on May 26th, we will announce a winner of a separate drawing for adults who have received at least their first dose of the vaccine. This announcement will occur each Wednesday for five weeks, and the winner each Wednesday will receive one million dollars.— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) May 12, 2021

However, people have mixed responses to the governor’s tweet. A user tweeted that the idea was genius because Five million dollars is much less than what would be the cost of a marketing campaign to raise the needed awareness. Another user criticised the move by saying that instead of spending so many taxpayer dollars on lottery, the state should buy ad time to encourage people to take care of themselves and get vaccinated as per their wish.

This is genius. That 5 million dollar cost is much less than what the marketing cost would be to convince even half the amount of people to get a dose of the vaccine that a **very slim** chance at one million dollars would convince.Props to whoever thought of that. — phillipjfry3021 (@phillipjfry3021) May 12, 2021

This is idiotic. There is a better use of taxpayer dollars and even from a communication standpoint, buy ad time to encourage people to take care of themselves and make the choice if they wish to get a vaccine.— David Webb (@davidwebbshow) May 12, 2021

Would you rather give it to advertising companies to produce ineffective PSAs? If this incentivizes several hundred thousand people to get vaccinated, it’s worth every penny. Why are people having so much trouble with this concept? It’s the idea behind every state lottery.— Tim (@timothyj9090) May 12, 2021

More than 35 per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated in the United States. This number is higher in Ohio where more than 36 per cent of people have received both doses. However, in India, this percentage is less than 3, which is less than the global average of 4.2 per cent.

