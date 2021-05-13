buzz

US State is Giving Away $1 Million Prize to 5 Lucky People for Getting the Covid Vaccine

Ohio is offering a million dollars to five people who have taken the first Covid vaccine shot | Representative Image | Credit: Reuters

Ohio is offering a million dollars to five people who have taken the first Covid vaccine shot | Representative Image | Credit: Reuters

The governor of Ohio state Mike DeWine has announced a lottery scheme worth a million dollars (over Rs 7 crore) to be won by five lucky winners who have got vaccinated.

Vaccines are suffering a shortage in our country but in the United States, the administrations are coming up with tempting schemes to boost participation in the nation’s vaccination drive. The governor of Ohio state Mike DeWine has announced a lottery scheme worth a million dollars - more than 7 crore rupees - for every voter of the state who gets vaccinated. Writing on his official Twitter account, he said that since May 26, Ohio will announce “a winner of a separate drawing for adults who have received at least their first dose of the vaccine.” DeWine said that the announcement will happen each Wednesday and continue for five weeks.

According to the governor, the names will be drawn from the state’s list of registered voters. If an adult is not in the database, they will be provided with a link to sign up for the lottery, as per the governor’s tweet. The money for the scheme, the governor said, will be provided by the Ohio Department of Health, and Ohio Lottery will conduct the drawings.

Anticipating criticism, DeWine wrote that some people might consider him crazy and the million-dollar lottery idea was a waste of money. “But truly, the real waste at this point in the pandemic — when the vaccine is readily available to anyone who wants it — is a life lost to COVID-19,” he wrote.

However, people have mixed responses to the governor’s tweet. A user tweeted that the idea was genius because Five million dollars is much less than what would be the cost of a marketing campaign to raise the needed awareness. Another user criticised the move by saying that instead of spending so many taxpayer dollars on lottery, the state should buy ad time to encourage people to take care of themselves and get vaccinated as per their wish.

More than 35 per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated in the United States. This number is higher in Ohio where more than 36 per cent of people have received both doses. However, in India, this percentage is less than 3, which is less than the global average of 4.2 per cent.

first published:May 13, 2021, 15:09 IST