US Student Leaves Without Closing Window, Friends Find Bedroom Covered With Snow

Most people choose to stay warm at home in the US during the freezing Storm Kenan. However, a group of students in Boston were surprised to discover snow inside their roommate’s bedroom after an overnight snowfall in the city. So how did this happen? Ashlyn, a student, went to her boyfriend’s house but before leaving, she forgot to shut the window of her bedroom. As soon as her flatmates returned home, they found snow covering her bedroom.

Her flatmates shared the photos and videos of the entire incident on their TikTok and said: “The consequences of leaving your apartment window open during a Boston blizzard." In the shared video, the girl’s entire room was covered with a sheet of white snow. From her bed to her floor, everything was under at least 2-inch snow. The video got over 2.5 million views and netizens were shocked. One user wrote, “I was not expecting that much snow omg.”

Ashlyn said that she forgot to close the window of her room and it was just “crack”. When she asked her friend Bella to use the spare key and lock the window, they were shocked by the sight of snow covering her room.

Not only did her roommates close the window they even swept the floors and cleaned the snow from her room. However, Ashlyn’s friends managed the situation well and even said that the girl might not be used to this extreme weather. People loved the way Ashlyn’s friends handled the situation and appreciated them in the comments.

