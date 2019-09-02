US Student's Five Inch Thumb is Freaking Everyone Out, Videos Go Viral on TikTok

A student in the United States has found TikTok fame, not for his singing or dancing abilities but an abnormally-long thumb.

20-year-old Jacob Pina from Westport, Massachusetts, is gaining a lot of traction online after he posted videos on the music video-sharing app showing his five-inch long thumb towering above the fingers in his hand.

“Hey guys, so this is my thumb. Yes it is very long, yes it is real and yes, I have never lost a thumb battle,” he can be heard saying in one of the videos, before jokingly using his thumb to push a water bottle off a table.

In another video, Pina is seen tapping his dog on the head with the gigantic thumb.

Pina who has over 1,50,000 followers said that he felt great about being different and has no idea why his thumb is disproportionately longer than the rest of his fingers, according to Daily Mail UK.

“There is no reason, it's so big just an anomaly. When people see my thumb, they freak out and measure it next to their own thumb, I feel great about it. It's always great to be different and embrace your own essence,” he was quoted as saying.

Pina said he doesn’t bother about trolls calling him names like “alien” over the anomaly.

However, in an interview with Daily Mail UK, he admitted that thumb was “more like 4½.”

The Daily Mail confirmed “that was just about right” by using a ruler.

https://www.tiktok.com/@jwpina/video/6729168237038243078?refer=embed

https://www.tiktok.com/@jwpina/video/6729267436564008198?refer=embed

“And I'm pretty good with Xbox. I'm really good at Rainbow Six Siege. I was like top ten in the world for probably 10 seasons straight,” Pina said.

