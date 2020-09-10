US Supermarket Offers Job to Woman Who Had Been Sleeping in Their Parking Lot for a Year

After living a life out of a car parked in a grocery store's lot for nearly a year, a woman came face to-face with a life-changing opportunity. LaShenda Williams, who experienced drug addiction and abuse, was feeling increasingly hopeless for not having any work and a home to live.

Williams had been spending nights in her car at a grocery store outlet in Tennesee, USA, driving around different locations during the day. One day, the Kroger supermarket in Nashville welcomed Williams, who used to sleep in their parking lot, and gave her life a fresh start.

Williams crossed paths with the hiring manager at Kroger who told the former of a job fair. Jackie Vandal took notice of Williams’ persistence and helped her to participate in the fair. On the day of the job fair, Williams filled out the application form online and Vandal hired her on the spot.

"You get a feel if someone's sincere or if they're just trying to get a job to say they got one and then quit a month later. She was very sincere," Ms Vandal told USA Today.

Melissa Eads, corporate affairs manager for the chain, said that Williams has been a great employee and her uplifting spirit is contagious. “We are so lucky to have Lashenda as part of our Kroger family. She has made such a positive impact on her fellow team members, and so many customers as well,” told Eads.

It’s been over eight months since the 46-year-old secured the job and wants to continue working hard. Williams is currently living in an apartment which her community and colleagues helped her furnish. Williams is obliged for the support she has received from members at Kroger.

Talking about her job, William revealed that she got to realise love and friendship for the very first time in her life.