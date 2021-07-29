CHANGE LANGUAGE
Tokyo Olympics 2020: US Swimmers Wore 'Bane' Face Mask and an Instant-classic Meme Was Born

The US swimming team's face mask drew comparisons to Bane and Hannibal Lector. Credits: Twitter/@TokyoOlympics2020

Twitter was filled with memes on how the US athletes were ready to "side with dark forces" while others compared the face masks to that of Hannibal Lector.

Tokyo Olympics has been on the top of the muse list for netizens on social media. The mega event has been the topic of discussion for all the right as well as all the odd reasons. And this time it’s something that everybody has, unwillingly, on their face nowadays – Masks!

Recently, the swimming team from the USA came on the podium to accept their medals when the netizens picked it up, and it is still doing the rounds on social media. A very distinct mask was seen on the athletes’ faces, and social media immediately compared it to the famous mask of Batman’s foe, Bane.

Twitter was filled with some hilarious and witty reactions as some shared how the US athletes are ready to "side with dark forces" while others compared it to the scary mask of Hannibal Lector or the ones that featured in Mad Max: Fury Road.

And this.

Another user tweeted, saying that the mask looks like a dog muzzle.

The masks that have become the matter of the moment are designed and manufactured by Nike and are called ‘Venturer Performance Masks” by the company. The mask looks like a conventional N-95 mask, but it is pleated with a diamond pattern. Made out of mesh, these masks provide optimal airflow and maintain a favourable air volume.

The masks are not yet made available to the public. However, it will soon be in stores and on the Nike website for people to add it to their cart. The USA team was seen wearing a white variant of the mask; however, it will also be available in black. The masks are priced at $60 apiece.

One user even tweeted the link of the website featuring the black Nike Venturer Performance mask, with a caption, “You too can look like Bane of the medal stand of life with the Nike Venturer face mask for the low, low price of $60.”

The mask has become an essential part of the event since all athletes are seen wearing them on the medal podium as well as before and after their respective games. Even though the masks are for their safety, the Olympic gallery will miss pictures of athletes biting on their medallion.

first published:July 29, 2021, 13:24 IST