Tokyo Olympics has been on the top of the muse list for netizens on social media. The mega event has been the topic of discussion for all the right as well as all the odd reasons. And this time it’s something that everybody has, unwillingly, on their face nowadays – Masks!

Recently, the swimming team from the USA came on the podium to accept their medals when the netizens picked it up, and it is still doing the rounds on social media. A very distinct mask was seen on the athletes’ faces, and social media immediately compared it to the famous mask of Batman’s foe, Bane.

Twitter was filled with some hilarious and witty reactions as some shared how the US athletes are ready to "side with dark forces" while others compared it to the scary mask of Hannibal Lector or the ones that featured in Mad Max: Fury Road.

Team USA masks for the podium look like the medalists are about to close off Gotham’s bridges and become allies with darkness #Olympics #USA pic.twitter.com/ppQ5zzWN0W— Nick Quaranto 💉😷🤜🦠 (@qrush) July 25, 2021

Really enjoying the Swimming events at #Tokyo2020 #Olympics so far however I must say, #TeamUSA face masks are creeping me out. pic.twitter.com/48lk5GxV3e— Karl Felsman (@KarlFelsman) July 26, 2021

My impression on team USA face masks in #Olympics pic.twitter.com/LzcIb9fRym— adultman (@adultman91) July 27, 2021

What's with the Hannibal Lecter inspired face masks?— Billy Jack (@BillyJa82485665) July 26, 2021

And this.

That Team USA face mask though 😂 pic.twitter.com/avSoOAPlmA— _toinfinityandbeyond (@SHeart1207) July 25, 2021

Another user tweeted, saying that the mask looks like a dog muzzle.

Who ever designed USA face mask is a really big dog lover and it shows #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/cid7OrpUgM— DiamondTip (@Jamezyp) July 25, 2021

The masks that have become the matter of the moment are designed and manufactured by Nike and are called ‘Venturer Performance Masks” by the company. The mask looks like a conventional N-95 mask, but it is pleated with a diamond pattern. Made out of mesh, these masks provide optimal airflow and maintain a favourable air volume.

The masks are not yet made available to the public. However, it will soon be in stores and on the Nike website for people to add it to their cart. The USA team was seen wearing a white variant of the mask; however, it will also be available in black. The masks are priced at $60 apiece.

One user even tweeted the link of the website featuring the black Nike Venturer Performance mask, with a caption, “You too can look like Bane of the medal stand of life with the Nike Venturer face mask for the low, low price of $60.”

You too can look like Bane on the medal stand of life with the Nike Venturer facemask for the low, low price of $60: https://t.co/ezU8UXmGJr— Matthew Knell (@MatthewKnell) July 27, 2021

The mask has become an essential part of the event since all athletes are seen wearing them on the medal podium as well as before and after their respective games. Even though the masks are for their safety, the Olympic gallery will miss pictures of athletes biting on their medallion.

