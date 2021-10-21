US Teacher Appropriates Native American Headgear in Class, Causes Outrage

A school teacher in the United States has been accused of racism after a video showing her dancing with a fake feather headdress in front of a Native American student went viral. In the video, teacher Reed Candice is seen dancing in a mimicking form while wearing the headgear made of paper with a couple of feathers attached. Instagram user Shadae Johnson, who shared the clip on social network, said the video was filmed by the Native American student because he “felt that violence was being committed against him”.

The video, according to Johnson, was shot inside a Math class where the teacher put her antics on display for several minutes. “This was taken at John W. North high school in Riverside, CA. At first the student noticed the teacher was pulling out a fake feather headdress and when she put it on he thought, ‘what is she going to do?’” Johnson wrote in the caption of the Instagram video which apparently shows Reed “war hooping” and “tomahawk chopping”.

Johnson asserted that the student looks indigenous and has a Native first name. She said that such behaviour can “no longer be swept under the rugs”, and that adults should stand up for the youth. “We need to end discrimination and violence against indigenous youth in schools! We’re not in the 1960s anymore, she should know better!” Johnson added.

After the footage went viral, other users also picked on the video, and criticised the teacher for her ignorance, and “racist performance”.

Twitter user Iviviq, who reposted the video on her timeline, and later also revealed the teacher’s name, said she “literally puked” in her mouth when she first watched the video on Facebook.

Anyone see the fuct up video of that white teacher in California, wearing a head dress, dancing around, and doing the tomahawk chop in a classroom, and a Native student recorded her. I just watched on Facebook, and I literally puked in my mouth.— Iviviq ᐃᕕᕕᖅ ❄️ (@UrbanInuk) October 21, 2021

Update: this teachers name is Candace Reed. She has been doing this since at least 2012.— Iviviq ᐃᕕᕕᖅ ❄️ (@UrbanInuk) October 21, 2021

Many other users on Twitter condemned the teacher’s behaviour. “Why is she using racist performance in her classroom? How is this even an adult?” a user said. Another said the video was not violent, but highly offensive.

