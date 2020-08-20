BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #25YearsOfInternetInIndia#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
3-MIN READ

US Teacher Called 'Hero' for Turning COVID-19 Partitions in Class into 'Trains' to Not Scare Kids

Teacher converted partitions in small trucks. Credits: Twitter

Teacher converted partitions in small trucks. Credits: Twitter

With schools reopening after the coronavirus lockdown amid fears and apprehensions, this teacher’s gesture will remind you why teachers are the most loved and respected people.

Share this:

Teaching is considered to be one of the noblest professions. In a recent video, a teacher has proved once again why they continue to be the most loved across all age groups.

A video that has been shared by Rex Chapman, shows how a teacher has transformed partitions into cute trucks. As can be seen, transparent screens have been installed in the classroom to ensure social distancing among children. However, the teacher perhaps would have thought that this change might be too big for the little ones so she did the transformation.

Captioning the now-viral video with over 2.5 million views, Rex said, “With kids going back to school in some places this first-grade teacher didn’t want the classroom to look scary with all the dividers. She likely put this together out of her own pocket. Teacher’s bruh…(sic)”

Netizens too wrote comments filled with gratitude while some shared their own experiences. Sharing his experience, a person said, “My former French teacher had to do something similar while she waits on supplies “on order” instead of myself and other former students have sent supplies like Lysol wipes and tissues and hand sanitizer to get her through until the county supplies necessities.”

Another person wrote, “How right you are! My wife has been teaching for 16yrs & every year she spends out of our already tight family budget $2500-$3000 on her students, others Children. I gave up arguing about it years ago & took on a 2nd job so we could afford to do it.”

Some other reactions on the post included:

Also Watch

NEET, JEE Exams To Be Held In September As SC Dismisses Plea For Postponement | CRUX

What do you think about this classroom?

Next Story
Loading