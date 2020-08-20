US Teacher Called 'Hero' for Turning COVID-19 Partitions in Class into 'Trains' to Not Scare Kids

Teaching is considered to be one of the noblest professions. In a recent video, a teacher has proved once again why they continue to be the most loved across all age groups.

A video that has been shared by Rex Chapman, shows how a teacher has transformed partitions into cute trucks. As can be seen, transparent screens have been installed in the classroom to ensure social distancing among children. However, the teacher perhaps would have thought that this change might be too big for the little ones so she did the transformation.

Captioning the now-viral video with over 2.5 million views, Rex said, “With kids going back to school in some places this first-grade teacher didn’t want the classroom to look scary with all the dividers. She likely put this together out of her own pocket. Teacher’s bruh…(sic)”

With kids going back to school in some places this first grade teacher didn’t want the classroom to look scary with all the dividers. She likely put this together out of her own pocket. Teacher’s bruh...pic.twitter.com/ixI6upEMqA — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) August 18, 2020

Netizens too wrote comments filled with gratitude while some shared their own experiences. Sharing his experience, a person said, “My former French teacher had to do something similar while she waits on supplies “on order” instead of myself and other former students have sent supplies like Lysol wipes and tissues and hand sanitizer to get her through until the county supplies necessities.”

My former French teacher had to do something similar while she waits on supplies “on order” instead myself and other former students have sent supplies like Lysol wipes and tissues and hand sanitizer to get her through until the county supplies necessities. pic.twitter.com/fbNMPuayi1 — Brittany💛🏳️‍🌈 (@bittypdx) August 19, 2020

Another person wrote, “How right you are! My wife has been teaching for 16yrs & every year she spends out of our already tight family budget $2500-$3000 on her students, others Children. I gave up arguing about it years ago & took on a 2nd job so we could afford to do it.”

How right you are! My wife has been teaching for 16yrs & every year she spends out of our already tight family budget $2500-$3000 on her students, others Children. I gave up arguing about it years ago & took on a 2nd job so we could afford to do it. — Hockey Dad (@hockey_dad74) August 18, 2020

Some other reactions on the post included:

my wife taught 1st grade for 35 yrs. she routinely reached into her pocket to dress up the room for the first day.bless 'em all, especially in today's climate of fear, personal attacks, etc. — David Alfonso (@fonz33770) August 18, 2020

Fabulous - one byproduct of this moment in time should be a greater appreciation for all that teachers do - thank you for sharing this - and hi. — Amy Trask (@AmyTrask) August 18, 2020

Amazing! I wish I would have seen this before my 1st grade class started yesterday. Although, not sure if I would of had room. I have 26 1st graders and it’s almost wall to wall desks 😢 pic.twitter.com/Y7REwuPMX8 — Jean (@jeanbean177798) August 19, 2020

Or...looking at it from a different perspective, it shows an amazing amount of dedication & enthusiasm by an under paid teacher, who is doing their best for their kids under extremely stressful circumstances, in the midst of a situation they have absolutely no control over. 😐 — Tim F. (@cygnus1953) August 18, 2020

Thank you to all of the teachers who are working so hard to shift the shape of this 2020 educational experience. We are in your tremendous debt! — Annabeth Gish (@annabethgish) August 18, 2020

Thank you for this! So many people are bashing us right now. We just want our students, ourselves, and everyone’s families safe. We are doing our best with what we are given. — Shan (@srwbgore) August 18, 2020

