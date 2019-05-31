US Teacher Draws Flak For ‘WTF’ Remark on Student’s Homework

A teacher in the United States has apologized for berating her student’s homework with a ‘WTF is this?’ remark.Melinda Smith had shared on social media a comment she said was written on her son’s assignment by his teacher at Rutherford High School in Panama City, Florida.It read “WTF is this? Absolutely no credit.”"Just seeing WTF what is this, you know, basically... is this there's no credit, it wasn't anything about not getting the credit, it was more so the language about what the writing to students, that was very inappropriate and not acceptable for a teacher whatsoever," Smith told TV station WJHG."I think for sure she needs to be reprimanded. I believe that something should be placed in her file," she said.Rutherford Principal Coy Pilson said the teacher will be disciplined. The teacher is sincerely apologetic and distraught over the incident, the principal was quoted as saying.Pilson said they are taking the necessary steps to deal with the incident, and does not want to release the teacher's name at this time."Once we were notified, I notified district officials and our HR has been involved and they're currently investigating the situation," said Pilson.“She was apologetic and it was a mistake on her part,” Pilson said. “When we make mistakes, we try to correct those mistakes and move forward.”