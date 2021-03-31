US Teacher Forgets to Hang Up Zoom Call with Student, Racist Rant Gets Her Fired

In a disturbing incident that has surfaced in the United States, a White science teacher from Southern California is in news for being racist toward her Black student on a Zoom call which she forgot to disconnect after the session.

The incident occurred in January when the teacher, Kimberly Newman, offered to help out a student in her class. The 12-year-old student had been facing problems with adapting to online learning and his mother, Katura Stokes was grateful for the help.

According to a report in the Washington Post, Newman seems to have forgotten to disconnect the Zoom call following her session with the student and went on nearly a 30-minute-long racist rant about stokes and his family.

“She’s answered her phone for the first time the entire year…I mean these parents, that’s what kind of piece of sh*t they are," the teacher was recorded saying.

An outraged Stokes has shared the audio clip with Washington Post who made it public in a recent report. She also reported the incident to school authorities.

Newman, who taught sixth-grade science at Palmdale School District in South Carolina, was fired from her position the same day that the complaint was filed.

Stokes claimed that her child had been facing issues with remote learning since last year when classrooms shut due to the coronavirus pandemic. Since he was lagging in his assignments, school authorities suggested that she seek help from one of the teachers for helping him complete his tasks.

On January 20, Newman got on a call with the student and helped him complete all his assignments. But no sooner did the session end, Newman started a racist rant against the student and her family, much of which the student also heard. The family was left shocked that such discrimination and prejudice still existed in this day and age, especially since the global Black Lives Matter movement last year.

Stokes is now taking legal action against the school district for the alleged emotional toll of the incident on her son and the family.