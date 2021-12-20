US Teacher Hides Clues for Cash Prize in Syllabus to Test Students Who Pay Attention

Teachers worldwide strive so that their students can acquire knowledge and many come up with innovative ideas to make learning interesting. A lecturer at a university in the US did a unique experiment in a bid to check if his students are really going through the curriculum. The lecturer, Kenyon Wilson who is an associate head of performing arts at the University of Tenessee at Chattanooga, hid a $50 (Rs 3,804) note in a locker for the students to find it. Wilson had strategically included the locker number ‘one hundred forty-seven’ and its combination ‘fifteen, twenty-five, thirty five’ in the syllabus through a note which read ‘free to the first who claims’.

To his disappointment, no student in a class of over 70 could get his hands on the $50 note as they apparently did not go through the syllabus enough. Wilson wrote about his ‘semester-long experiment’ on his Facebook page.

“Today I retrieved by unclaimed treasure,” Wilson further wrote on Facebook alongside a picture of the locker with a $50 note still lying in it. The picture was reposted on Twitter and went viral on both Twitter and Facebook garnering more than 1 lakh likes and nearly 13 thousand retweets.

In a conversation with LADbible, Wilson explained that how he got the idea for the experiment from professors who would hide instructions on ‘how to receive extra credit’ or ‘skip assignment’ in the syllabus. Wilson further shared that he deliberately waited to open the locker till the end of term so that he did not have to tell the students in person.

Disheartened at his students’ inability to find the hidden reward, Wilson further expressed that he would have been happier to rather post a congratulating message for the student who would have found the money.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.