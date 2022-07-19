US Teacher Receives Warm Welcome After Surviving Fatal Injuries in Texas School Shooting

The Robb Elementary School Shooting in Uvalde, Texas became the third-deadliest school shooting in the history of the US, leaving the entire nation in a state of shock. All the students, parents, and the school administration are yet to recover from the aftermath of the heinous incident that resulted in the death of nineteen students and two teachers. During the incident, about seventeen other people were left severely wounded including teacher Arnulfo Reyes.

Reportedly, eleven kids from his class were fatally shot and even Reyes was hit by a bullet, however, he ended up surviving. After undergoing multiple surgeries, Reyes has finally returned home. In order to welcome him back, the entire community of Uvalde Texas gathered outside his house to give him hope and strength to heal from the incident. The school students lined up their cars outside the teacher’s house and took turns to hug him while gifting him flowers.

The clip of the welcome event was shared online, leaving the internet emotional. The viral video captures an emotional Reyes breaking down in tears as he hugs his students. “The welcome home for a teacher in Uvalde, the whole town came out to see him,” tweeted a member of the community.

the welcome home for a teacher in Uvalde, whole town came out to see him pic.twitter.com/kt1vM9dQ0U — Magneto Rex (@MagnetoRex4Life) July 16, 2022

The internet was quick to react to the emotional clip. One user said that it must be extremely difficult for Reyes to heal from the memory of watching his students being murdered in front of his eyes. “This poor man has to live the rest of days knowing every single child in his class was murdered. I cannot fathom the pain he must feel. I’m certain all these wonderful people he hugged would gladly take just a bit of his pain away to give him some peace,” wrote the user.

This poor man has to live the rest of days knowing every single child in his class was murdered. I cannot fathom the pain he must feel. I’m certain all these wonderful people he hugged would gladly take just a bit of his pain away to give him some peace. — ZoëbethC-MeidasMightyⓂ️Ⓜ️👑🇺🇦 (@Meidas_ZobethC) July 17, 2022

Another added that the clip is just heartbreaking to watch. “As someone that works in a school, I understand how we fall in love with our students. I just can't imagine the horror he went through and will now have to endure every day. I have no words to make any of this better. My heart breaks,” expressed the netizen.

As someone that works in a school, I understand how we fall in love with our students. I just can't imagine the horror he went through and will now have to endure everyday. I have no words to make any of this better. My heart breaks. — #ToVa (@peep2peeps) July 18, 2022

Likewise, several others highlighted that it hurts for them to even watch the clip. Take a look at the reactions below:

I didn’t know this. This hurts so much. — Stef (@_steffieweffie_) July 18, 2022

That wonderful man taught those sweet little children all year long, and EVERY student who remained in his class after the awards assembly that day died. Mr. Reyes will never recover. This video was sweet, but heartbreaking. — Sonya💎😷💛🐝 🖤 202-224-3121 ☎️ (@meSonyaB) July 17, 2022

So many of the visitors brought envelopes. You can be certain that those envelopes all contain whatever money those families could spare that week because they know he's not going to be able to get back to work & is about to get crushed by medical bills. That ain't right. — Sven Svenson (@MrSvenSvenson) July 17, 2022

I don’t know if people realize the deep love teachers have for their students. He is grieving for his boys & girls!💗 — CocoCrumpy (@cococrumpy) July 16, 2022

It was Salvador Ramos who fatally shot 19 students and 2 teachers, leaving several wounded on May 24, 2022. Reportedly, the 18-year-old shooter was inside the institution for about an hour before the United States Border Patrol Tactical Unit shot him. Prior to entering the school, Ramos shot his grandmother at home, leaving her severely wounded. Currently, officials are investigating the Law enforcement officials’ response in action that took them over an hour to get the situation under control.

