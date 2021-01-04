US Teen Creates Video Game 'Covid Invaders' Where You Can Destroy the Virus with One Click

After the farewell of the wretched 2020 and the arrival of the New Year, it is everyone’s fantasy to destroy the coronavirus and live in a Covid-free world.

A teenager from the US state of Minnesota has fulfilled this dream by creating a game called Covid Invaders where you will be destroying the virus yourself with one click.

The teen named Josh Ternyak has created a video game wherein the users can attack the coronavirus with syringes of the vaccine.

The idea behind the video game was to give something to people during the pandemic that can ease their minds, said Josh as reported by the CIProud.com.

Josh took inspiration for this game from Space Invaders, a video game which was popular in the 70s. He said that the idea came after his friend Roman Peysakhovich created a website to help people during the pandemic. Josh also wanted to create something that can uplift the spirits of people during the Covid-19 pandemic. He said, “I want people to be entertained and feel less stressed.”

The 16-year-old boy has been learning coding since the age of 11 so as per him, designing the game was easy. However, Josh found it difficult to adapt the game to all the devices. It took him a month and a half to launch the game on different devices.

As per Josh, he put all his knowledge, effort and brainpower to build the Covid Invaders game. The teenager has been home-schooled since last spring because of the Covid-19 pandemic. He believes that people can utilise their time to create something or to learn new things.

Speaking to the News Tribune, Josh said that with the help of this game, he wants to create awareness about the Covid-19 vaccine and the steps that are being taken to combat the virus.

He also created a special song to go with the game. The lyrics of the song are about killing coronavirus and also talk about other ways that can control the spread of the virus. As per the 16-year-old creator, people are laughing when listening to the song and it is the song that people are talking about the most.

The game has a syringe which needs to be released in the direction of the red-coloured coronavirus . Some of these viruses are masked and big in size while others are small.

The song created by Josh plays as you try to kill the coronavirus with the syringe which has the Covid-19 vaccine.

Reportedly, more than 3,000 people have played the game since its launch.