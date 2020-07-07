US Teen Makes Covid-19 Themed Prom Dress Using Duct Tape and Matching Mask

The Covid-19 outbreak and the lockdown was a spoilsport for so many of our plans for the year 2020. Weddings, graduation ceremonies, travel plans and what not! But a US teenager did not let the global health emergency dampen her spirit of participating in a prom outfit scholarship contest and instead “documented a part of history” in her dress.

Eighteen-year-old Peyton Manker was disappointed after the prom, for which she was making a dress with a duct tape, was cancelled in view of coronavirus. Manker did not let shelf her plan and themed the dress on how the pandemic has affected different people.

TIME TO VOTE FOR PEYTON! She has made the Top 5 in the Duct Tape Dress Contest! ... Posted by Suzy Smith Manker on Thursday, 11 June 2020

Her mother, Suzy Smith Manker, took to Twitter and said Peyton’s dress aims to tell a story.

“For the past four months, Peyton has been working on a duct tape dress to enter in a contest. I knew she was artistic, but I am amazed to see the results of her dress! She based it all on the coronavirus and it tells a story. Whatever the outcome of the contest, I am so proud of her hard work and perseverance,” Suzy wrote in a post on Facebook.

The coronavirus-themed dress has gone viral on the Internet as Suzy shared several pictures of her daughter's dress. The dress is complete with pockets and even a face mask which is now an apparel in day-to-day attires. Manker has a Facebook page by the name ‘Peyton Manker Covid19 2020 Prom Dress’ where she is campaigning to win the scholarship. People have been pouring love and support for the teenager's creativity.



