US Teen Reclaims Guinness World Spot for Widest Gaping Mouth, Can Fit in a 'Whole Soda Can'

Isaac Johnson has re-earned the Guinness World Record for the world’s largest gaping mouth. Johnson was inspired to create a new world record after witnessing Bernd Schmidt of Germany win the title with an 8.8cm wide mouth in 2017. After a lot of practice, the youngster broke Schmidt’s record with a measure that was a little wider than 8.8cm. However, only a few months later, in 2019, a new competitor emerged Phillip Angus of Boyertown, Pennsylvania. Angus informed Guinness World Records that his mouth was much larger than usual, and he was not mistaken. With a 9.52 cm gaping mouth, he completely destroyed Johnson’s title. Johnson, on the other hand, was not going to take his dethroning lightly and hoped that his mouth would enlarge as he progressed through puberty. Amazingly, the Minnesota adolescent has done it again. He applied for the world record for the widest gaping mouth in October of last year, and authorities were taken aback when the official measurement showed up. The new Guinness World Record is 10.175 cm.

Johnson’s mouth is so huge that he can put a baseball, a Coke can, and even a giant apple in there with space to spare. When questioned, if it hurts to open his mouth so wide, he said, “It doesn’t hurt, although it can become weary, if I open for a long time."A video of him demonstrating his gift was posted to Guinness World Records’ TikTok account, where it has been seen approximately 90 million times.

He has disclosed how the new record has turned him into a little celebrity, and he claims to be recognised when he’s out in public. “The clerk who gave us our tickets at the movie theatre once commented to me, ‘You seem familiar!’ ‘Do you consider yourself a kid celebrity?’ We chuckled and told her she had to have watched the Guinness World Records film," he stated.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here