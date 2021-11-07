Missing US Teen Rescued After She Uses TikTok Hand Signals To Imply She is in Danger

A missing teenager in the US was rescued after she made hand signals for domestic violence that had gone viral on TikTok. A report on Fox 8 said that “investigators rescued a missing North Carolina teen and arrested the man with her during a traffic stop in Kentucky. According to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, a caller told 911 that the female passenger in the silver Toyota in front of them on I–75 was making hand gestures that are known on TikTok to represent violence at home, ‘I need help’ and domestic violence." The 16-year-old, who was making the hand gestures, had been reported missing by her parents in North Carolina. Through enquiry, they had learnt that the teenager had travelled with the driver, 61-year-old James Herbert Brick to Ohio, where the latter had relatives. After his relatives realised that the girl was underage, Brick tried to get away with the girl. The teenager kept trying to make passing drivers call 911. Someone finally recognised the gestures and called the cops.

“Deputies say they found a photo of a juvenile female being portrayed in a sexual manner on a phone in Brick’s possession. Brick was charged with unlawful imprisonment and possession of matter showing sex performances by a minor," the report added. The hand signals that signal domestic violence had been shared by Halton Police on Twitter earlier this year. They wrote: “DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SIGNAL. Isolation can increase the risk of violence at home. Use this discrete gesture during a video call to show you need help:

1. Hold hand up with palm facing other person.

2. Tuck thumb into palm.

3. Fold fingers down over thumb."

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SIGNALIsolation can increase the risk of violence at home. Use this discrete gesture during a video call to show you need help: 1. Hold hand up with palm facing other person.2. Tuck thumb into palm.3. Fold fingers down over thumb. pic.twitter.com/gsIgSbXOmc — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) August 24, 2021

They further commented: “The Signal for Help was launched by the Canadian Women’s Foundation in response to COVID-19, and is now being shared by partner organizations around the world."

