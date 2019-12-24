US Teen Shares Anti-CAA Video Disguised as 'Make up Tutorial', Sexist Men Can't Handle

Nearly a month after the powerful and wittily disguised 'make up tutorial' video criticizing the treatment of Uighur Muslims in China went viral, United States teen Feroza Aziz has come up with a new "make up video", this time to speak about the Citizenship Amendment Act that was recently passed in India.

Aziz initially went viral in November after the Chinese social media giant Tik Tok removed Aziz's ingenuous "make up tutorial", which she began as an any other average tutorial but soon turned to speaking about more serious issues like the incarceration and torture of Uighur Muslims in Chinese concentration camps.

And now, the young influencer seems to have targeted CAA, which has led to severe protests and ensuing conflict with police personnel across India ever since it was passed earlier in December.

The tutorial begins in the usual format where Aziz is seemingly talking about her "moisturizing routine". However, the narrative soon shifts to CAA and how the act is discriminatory against Muslims.

"I also want to speak about the CAB Bill which was passed in India which basically excludes Muslims from being granted citizenship in India," Aziz said. "It also required Muslims to show document proof that they are, in fact, Indian citizens", she added.

Aziz goes on to call the CAA "immoral", "wrong" and a "violation of human rights".

The video was shared on December 24 on her Instagram page as well as Twitter and is fast gaining views. While many gushed about the teenager's innovative approach to spreading more awareness about an important issue, some resorted to sexism and misogyny to silence the young woman.

One man from India commented, "Dont f**k if you don't know NRC AND CAA and apply moisturizer in your p***y cuz from there you see". Yet another called her a "G****u lady" and asked her to "shut up her shit".

The abusive language and content of the comments reveals the disturbed psyche of Indian men.

While abusing Aziz with violent threats of sexual violence and aggression, users must perhaps keep in mind that she is a minor and that such abuse of minors can incur heavy penalties.

Meanwhile, Aziz has remained firm. "Religion does not make you any less or any more of an Indian. This bill spreads hate and does not care about its own people. People are protesting as we speak, but they are being fought for doing so. Police brutality is at a high, and it’s only getting worse. Please spread awareness, do not keep silent on this issue," she wrote on Instagram.

