US Teen Suffers Third-degree Burns While Imitating TikTok Video, Undergoes Three Surgeries

A 13-year-old US girl was admitted to the hospital after she suffered third-degree burns while attempting to imitate a TikTok video she came across on social media. The incident came into limelight after the victim's family shared it with ABC News to spread awareness and prevent people from imitating dangerous videos. They also said that families should be more aware of their child’s social media use.

Destini Crane, who hails from Portland in Oregon, has undergone three skin-grafting surgeries after she ended up severely burning her neck and right arm. Informing about the incident which took place on May 13 in the bathroom of the house, Destini’s sister Andrea Crane informed that the family doesn’t know how exactly it happened.

Based on the elements which were found in the bathroom and after talking to her friends, the family learned that she was attempting to imitate a video. The video, which was famous and trending on TikTok, showcased a person drawing a shape using a flammable liquid on a mirror and then lighting it on fire.

The family believes that she had a candle, a bottle of rubbing alcohol, and a lighter in the poorly ventilated bathroom. The elements when put together exploded, setting her and the bathroom on fire. When they retrieved their daughter’s phone, TikTok was still recording the video.

The seventh-grader has since been in the intensive care unit. But, the family is hoping she will be soon shifted to the burn unit for further care. Her sister informed that the youngster would need few more months to regain mobility in her neck, arm, shoulders, and, fingers but that too will be limited. "That is just going to be a lifelong thing, of her doing physical therapy to keep her mobility," added Andrea Crane.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here