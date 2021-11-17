US Teen Survivor Uses ‘Make-a-wish’ Grant to Feed Homeless for a Year

A 13-year-old boy from Mississippi, US is garnering a lot of goodwill for using his ‘make-a-wish’ grant to feed the homeless for a year. While many of the children spend their grant on something materialistic, Abraham Olagbebi decided to help the needy. He was diagnosed with a rare blood disorder called aplastic anaemia in 2020, and required a bone marrow transplant to avoid life-threatening illnesses. Fortunately, Abraham underwent a successful transplant this year, and he was also eligible to claim a wish which will be fulfilled by the global organisation Make-A-Wish Foundation which offers the same to other children with critical illnesses. The 13-year-old boy collaborated with local businesses which donated food, and the organisation distributed 80 meals to homeless people in Abraham’s neighbourhood in Poindexter Park, Jackson on the first day. “Abraham’s wish will be continued for the next year on the 3rd Saturday of each month,” Make-A-Wish Mississippi said on its social media handles.

Abraham’s mother Miriam Olagbegi was surprised when he told her what he wanted to do with his wish. Miriam told CBS News that she double-checked with her son if was sure about this, and did not want a PlayStation or something.

His father was extremely happy after knowing Abraham’s wish, and said this was an opportunity they would not miss, adding they always taught their son about the importance of giving.

“I am a person of hope, so when you come against a big mountain, you have to remember you have a big God,” Abraham told WLBT about his decision, adding this is what he did while growing up.

Linda Sermons, an assistant with Make-A-Wish Mississippi, revealed that this was the first charitable wish in the organisation’s 35-year-old history. The Mississippi chapter of Make-A-Wish will now work with Abraham to feed at least 80 homeless people every third Saturday of the month till August 2022.

