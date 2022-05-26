US Teen was Forbidden to Say 'I am Gay' in School Speech, Here's How He Did it Anyway

A gay teenager from Florida in the US, who was asked by his school not to talk about his sexual orientation during graduation speech, found out a witty way to do so. Every time he wanted to say “I am gay”, he said, “I have curly hair.” Zander Moricz is the youngest public plaintiff in the “Don’t Say Gay” lawsuit in America. In a Twitter thread, he revealed that his school principal has told him that the microphone would be cut off if he mentioned his role in the lawsuit. That is why, he resorted to talking about himself in a different way. Here is the speech:

“florida high school class president zander moricz was told by his school that they would cut his microphone if he said “gay” in his grad speech, so he replaced gay with “having curly hair.” i am in awe.”

florida high school class president zander moricz was told by his school that they would cut his microphone if he said "gay" in his grad speech, so he replaced gay with "having curly hair." i am in awe

Netizens showered their support for the speaker.

“Zander Moricz found a witty, clever way to avoid the censorship. But he shouldn’t have had to.”

I am the youngest public plaintiff in the “Don’t Say Gay” lawsuit. I am my Florida high school’s first openly-gay Class President. I am being silenced, and I need your help. 🧵 — zander moricz (@zandermoricz) May 9, 2022

“Brilliant. Also so unbelievably sad he had to censor it in the first place.”

“This kid is so much smarter than #Florida #homophobic lawmakers and school administrators it’s silly. It never occurred to them that #DontSayGay cannot stop one who is brilliant, funny and “curley-haired.” I’m proud to be among the curly-haired today.”

This kid is so much smarter than #Florida #homophobic lawmakers and school administrators it's silly. It never occurred to them that #DontSayGay cannot stop one who is brilliant, funny and "curley-haired." I'm proud to be among the curly-haired today.

“What a creative way to get around a school’s speech restrictions, and what a sad and shameful reality that he had to. Kudos to you, @zandermoricz!”

“Wow, this kid gets today’s prize for brilliance, heart & courage.”

Wow, this kid gets today's prize for brilliance, heart & courage

“And with young people like Zander the bigots will never win. A sharp, elegant, witty, heartbreaking yet profoundly life affirming speech. I am in awe.”

And with young people like Zander the bigots will never win. A sharp, elegant, witty, heartbreaking yet profoundly life affirming speech. I am in awe#SayGay

In a Twitter thread, Zander had spoken out about censorship.

“I am the youngest public plaintiff in the “Don’t Say Gay” lawsuit. I am my Florida high school’s first openly-gay Class President. I am being silenced, and I need your help.”

He is the first openly-gay class president in his school’s history.

