US Teenager Engineers Prosthetic Hand For Friend Using 3-D Printer

Teenage years are formative and decide the course of the rest of your life. While the juvenile mind is still getting its shape, the thoughts get limited to school assignments, outings, and video games. But some exceptions go beyond the horizons of the teenage mind and do incredibly mature and compassionate things. One such exception is a student from New Jersey, Sammy Salvano. At the mere age of 14, Sammy developed a fully functional prosthetic hand using a 3-D printer, for his friend Ewan Kirbywho was missing most fingers on his left hand. According to Sammy’s mother, he has been working on the mechanical limb “for as long as she can remember,” reports Channel 6 ABC. His invention was the result of the hidden engineer in Sammy and his 3-D printer, which replaced the need for a commercial prosthetic limb that can cost as much as $30,000 (Rs.22 lakh).

Sammy’s affection towards his friend Ewan is setting benchmarks for friendships, as he worked all summer to create a prosthetic hand to help him. Due to the missing fingers on his left hand, Ewan lacked the ability to perform even the basic functions. The hand that Sammy constructed for him fit his Ewan perfectly, and for the first time, he could lift his mother’s car keys.

Sammy studies in the Medford Township School District and will be entering the 8th grade this year. Walking in his grandfather’s footsteps, Sammy aspires to become an engineer and graduate from Drexel University, Pennsylvania, with an engineering degree. His ultimate goal is to work for Elon Musk, says Sammy.

Sammy’s passion for engineering and his love for his friend are worth lauding and inspire people. He reminds us of the dire need for affordable prosthetics for people, which today cost lakhs of rupees.

