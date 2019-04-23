English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
US Threatens to Veto UN Resolution Aimed to Support Rape Survivors Because it Supports Abortion
This move is being termed one of the most despicable ones by Donald Trump's administration, and is also being cited as one of his biggest blows to women's rights.
Since time immemorial, sexual violence has been used by belligerent parties in order to punish and terrorize individuals. In fact, it has frequently been used as a weapon of war.
In an attempt to curb this, the United Nations had passed a resolution which strives to prevent and minimize the use of rape as a weapon of war. The resolution also seeks to help victims of such abuse.
According to The Guardian, the US representative has threatened to veto the resolution claiming the use of problematic language with regards to sexual and reproductive health. This move is being termed as one of the most despicable ones by Donald Trump's administration, and is also being cited as one of his biggest blows to women's rights.
To break it down simply, the main reason why the Trump administration is opposing to the resolution is because it apparently supports abortion. The language used in the resolution states that victims are entitled to help from family planning clinics. This, in turn, is against the ideologies and principles of Trump's "pro-life" policies.
The German delegation to the UN has marked certain changes in the draft copy of the resolution, in order to pacify the US. According to reports, these changes remove any references to women's sexual and reproductive health.
According to CNN, another major aspect of the resolution was the establishment of a formal monitoring that body that would help track such atrocities and reduce them to a minimum. However, this has been scrapped owing to objections by the US. Even then, the Trump administration is unhappy with the resolution, stating that the use of the word "gender" hints at inclusivity for transgenders and a promotion of the same. Because yes, of course that's the worst thing that could possibly happen.
The US has suggested another change to the resolution draft, although the reasons for the same are unexplained. The motion stated that journalists around the world would be trained in matters relating to sexual violence in "conflict and post conflict situations" so as to ensure support for the same.
According to Pressenza, UN spokespersons have said that the document has been carefully crafted using a progressive language and such an opposition could threaten the existence of the document altogether. According to them, the whole point of such a resolution is to promote a survivor-based approach. How is one supposed to do that without referring to any form of sexual and reproductive health services for the victims?
This is not the first time the American government under Trump has hindered the path to progress. In case you remember, the UN had also attacked a UN document last year which declared racism as a threat to democracy. At present, the language in the resolution is being maintained and negotiations are active. For now, only time can tell.
