US TikToker Reveals Hilarious Sketch by Stranger During Cross-Country Flight

A US teen travelling to LA found herself caught in a bizarre situation at the airport. She was left in a dilemma to decide if her experience was creepy or flattering. The 18-year-old shared a video on TikTok where she revealed a story about how her dreams of being an artist’s muse were shattered. Emma Keane, who was taking her first cross-country flight alone, thought she was headed towards the ultimate meet-cute when a stranger decided to draw her portrait at the Minnesota airport. She was left in hysterics as it turns out the artist’s sketching skills were highly disappointing.

About a month ago, the TikToker was waiting for a connecting flight from Connecticut to Los Angeles when a young man sitting at a distance across her started staring at Emma and drawing her. Emma posted the clip on the platform and wrote, “Getting handed that piece of sketchbook paper was the most devastating moment of my life." She explained in a now-viral video that she spotted the man who seemed to be paying special attention to her. That’s when the man took out a sketchpad and some crayons and began sketching Emma, who admittedly loved the process. Emma continued, “At first I’m a little bit creeped out. Is he drawing me right now? Then I’m like, Is this creepy or is this awesome? I decided it was awesome."

This is one gift where it’s definitely the thought that counts pic.twitter.com/vidAhQlP8S— NowThis (@nowthisnews) August 9, 2021

In the clip, she said how after 30 minutes into the artistic endeavour, the traveller approached her and handed over a drawing. He said, “I am sorry if this is weird but I drew you.” However, Emma did not feel the final result was the most flattering depiction of her. She said, “I was getting drawn like a South-Park character,” she said.

“He handed me this,” Emma explained while holding up a questionable artwork of her in her airport outfit. “I almost started crying,” she said while showing the sketch she was given. She added, “It looks as if it could have been scribbled by a child, rather than a guy her age called ‘Joe’.

The sign on the sketch read Joe. Emma also showed a photo of her outfit that day to the viewers. Finally, she said, “Never before in my life have I been humbled so instantly. I think that constitutes a hate crime. My family thinks it is hysterical.”

