US TikToker Wore a Same Shirt to Office Zoom Meetings for 264 Days and Nobody Noticed it

Are you someone who likes to prank your co-workers? Do your colleagues address you as the prank master of the company? If yes, then you just got some serious competition from Jem, a 33-year-old TikTok user who wore the same bold print Hawaiian shirt to 264 days of Zoom meetings as a prank. Due to the pandemic, Jem was working from home and like many of us, she had to regularly attend Zoom meetings. She told Inside Edition, “I was like, wouldn’t it be funny if I wore this shirt again? Like that’d be a funny joke and everyone would say something, and no one said anything. And then I thought, well, I’m going to keep doing this until someone notices, and no one ever noticed."

With the hopes of someone noticing her shirt repetition, Jem continued the drill till 264 meetings, however, none of her co-workers noticed anything. According to her, it was when she finally went to the office wearing the shirt and told her co-workers that she has been wearing the same shirt for months that they realised it.

Jem said, “I was like, so by the way, I don’t know if you guys have noticed, but I’ve been wearing this shirt to every video meeting that we’ve had since last April. And they had no idea. They were like, ‘That shirt?’’ I was like, ‘Yes, this shirt that I’m wearing right now, yes."

Jem’s TikTok video documenting the prank has gone viral with some people supporting her, while others finding her prank hilarious.

A user commented, “I think this is a solid comment on how much we all put into fashion and looks and when it comes down to it NO ONE is paying attention to anyone else." While another user said, “Now THIS is performance art! Well done!"

While Jem has left her previous job, she is yet to wear the shirt at her new workplace.

