US TikToker’s Mom Takes Revenge on Parcel Thieves With Decoy Package

A resident of Brooklyn, New York City, has revealed on TikTok how her mother took an epic step to exact revenge on thieves who repeatedly stole her packages.

Destiny, in her TikTok video, said that all of their Amazon packages were stolen from the front portion of their house, and the ring camera outside the house caught the incident. Furthermore, Destiny played a short clip from the CCTV wherein a man with his two dogs behind him is taking the parcel and putting it inside his bag.

The same day, a few hours later, Destiny’s mom saw the same man with the parcel. She shouted: “package thief", and he tried to hide. Despite being called a thief in public, the man once again targeted them and was caught in the ring camera putting a parcel up his shirt and also taunting them.

Destiny says her mom was outraged by the man’s audacity and decided to take revenge. What happened may come as a shock to many. Destiny’s mother defecated in an Amazon box and wrote an enmity note to the thief before sealing it and covered it with a smiley face balloon, making it look like a regular Amazon box. In the note, she also informed him that she had reported him to the cops.

In another TikTok video, Destiny revealed that the wrong thief took the parcel. The video shows another man, who walks up to their front door, taking the parcel. To encourage her daughter, her mom showed up and said: “Don’t get upset, that’s what you get for stealing".

Many netizens applauded her mom’s revenge antics.

One wrote, “They both deserve it and honestly they should be arrested.” Praising Destiny’s mom, another said, “Omg your mom is the best."

