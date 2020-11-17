US Trans Teen who Was Born Male is Now Pregnant after Doctor Discovers Womb

A transgender person who was born and brought up as a male, became pregnant after doctor detected functioning ovaries, a uterus, cervix and fallopian tubes inside their body.

When Mikey Chanel was a foetus, tests done on their mother revealed that a girl would be born. But after birth, doctors were surprised to see external male genitalia and confirmed the sex to be a boy.

The 18-year-old has always felt that 'he' was "different" from the male peers. Recalling their childhood, Mikey said that they loved playing with her aunt's purse and mother's lipstick, reports Mirror.

Mikey said that except for some facial hair, they never really had any man-like features rather their body type was always feminine.

The discovery of their internal organs came to light when Mikey complained of having a "weird feeling" after having sex or peeing.

Mikey was later diagnosed with a rare condition — Persistent Mullerian duct syndrome (PMDS) — when a person has external male genitals but internal female reproductive organs.

The doctors had adviced them to undergo hysterectomy (the surgical removal of uterus) to avoid contracting tumour and cancer.

However, realising that their male reproductive organs are becoming infertile, Mikey decided to have a baby soon.

"I always knew I wanted to be a parent. I used to play with baby dolls when I was little and I've always seen kids in my future, so I decided, 'it's now or never I have to try and get pregnant'," they said to The Sun.

Mikey later underwent a series of fertility process where donor sperm was directly injected into their eggs, due to the absence of a vaginal opening.

Now four months pregnant, Mikey wants to raise awareness about PMDS and fight for breaking social stigmas around gender noncomformity. They say they feel like more like a woman now than ever before.