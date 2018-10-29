US Troops Finish All the Beer in Iceland Ahead of Military Exercise

Having a ‘cold one’ in the nation of Iceland may not sound too appealing to many people, but clearly US military have no such qualms. While travelling to Finland and the Scandinavian nations of Norway and Sweden, for the ongoing Trident Juncture 18 – NATO’s largest military exercise since the Cold War,American soldiers made a pit stop at Reykjavik, capital of Iceland, and decided to have a drink before the ‘war’. And then one for the road, and then another, presumably because whose going to pull over a tank crew for driving under the influence.Eventually, Reykjavik ran out of beer.That’s right. Not one bar, not a street lined with bars, not even a neighborhood. The entire city of Reykjavik, the capital of Iceland, ran out of beer because close to 7,000 US troops had some down time.Newsweek reported that, over the weekend, U.S. troops were in Reykjavík over the weekend and drank up all the beer at various bars and restaurants across the city, according to Icelandic news site Vísir. Local breweries were reportedly forced to send emergency barrels to bars depleted of their beer supplies while tending to American soldiers.Close to 300,000 soldiers belonging to NATO’s 29 members, including alliance partners Sweden and Finland, are expected to participate in the Trident Juncture 18, which is the largest joint military exercise held by the international alliance since the Cold War.Hopefully, there won’t be any hiccups during the drills.