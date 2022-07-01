US Truck Driver Goes to Claim Rs 1.5 Lakh Lottery Prize, Gets Rs 7.5 Crore Jackpot

A US truck driver could not believe his luck after hitting a $1 million (Rs 7.5 crore approx) jackpot on a lottery ticket he initially thought had Rs 1.5 lakh prize. The 48-year-old, who is a resident of Illinois, bought the lottery ticket from a gas station in Mattawan while passing through Michigan. “I scratched the barcode and scanned the ticket right when I purchased it. When I got a message to file a claim, I assumed I had won one of the $2,000 prizes,” he was quoted as saying by mlive.com.

While he was elated to win the lottery prize, he got the surprise of his life after relooking the ticket. “I scratched the ticket when I got back in my truck and couldn’t believe it when I saw I’d won $1 million,” he said. The man, who chose to remain anonymous, then called the lottery office to confirm the prize.

He received a payment of $693,000 and now wants to use the money to get a new truck. The man also hoped to save some amount for future use.

However, this is not the first such story of a surprise lottery win has surfaced on the internet. Last month, a US Man won a prize of $585, 949 (Rs 4.5 crore) after initially thinking that he had won $600 (Rs 46,000). The North Carolina resident bought his $10 50X The Cash Fast Play ticket at a local Pembroke Mini Mart after noticing the high jackpot prize of $585,949 (roughly Rs 4.6 crore).

The man arrived at the lottery office to collect the $600 prize but was told that he had hit the jackpot instead. “When I heard, I was like, ‘There’s no possible way I actually hit the jackpot’,” the man said reacting to the surprise jackpot.

He intended to use the prize money to buy a house and a car. He also planned to use a part of his prize for the community.

