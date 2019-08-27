US TV Anchor Apologises for 'Insensitive' Joke on Prince George's Ballet Dancing Following Outrage

After receiving intense flak for trolling 6-year-old Prince George of UK for learning ballet dancing, American TV anchor Lara Spencer took to Instagram to apologise for the incident.

During the broadcast of her popular show 'Good Morning america', Spencer was speaking about the prince's curriculum. "In addition to the usual first- and second-grade things like math, science and history, the future King of England will be putting down the Play-Doh to take on religious studies, computer programming, poetry and ballet, among other things," she said, to much laughter from the audience.

She went on to say, "Prince William says Prince George absolutely loves ballet. I have news for you, Prince William: We’ll see how long that lasts".

The video clip soon went viral and the GMA anchor drew all kinds of flak from netizens who accused her of insensitivity and of subtle reinforcement of gender roles that do now allow little boys to lean ballet.

watching @LaraSpencer publically shame a 6 yr old on @GMA for wanting to take ballet today really brought up a lot. shame. adding to society’s already toxic view of masculinity with your platform. keep dancing, lil George. — ricky ubeda (@RickyUbeda11) August 23, 2019

In fact, the clip brought back to life many horrible memories of being bullied for choosing activities like ballet as a child, especially by male users. The onslaught of outrage prompted Spencer to post an apology on Instagram.

"My sincere apologies for an insensitive comment I made in pop news yesterday. From ballet to anything one wants to explore in life, I say GO FOR IT," Spencer wrote in her post. "I fully believe we should all be free to pursue our passions. Go climb your mountain-and love every minute of it," she added.

Watch the viral clip from GMA here:

I bloody love that Prince George is going to be doing ballet, it’s so endearing. Boys dance, and it makes them no less of a man. Really nothing to be laughed at @LaraSpencer @GMA #BoysDanceToo pic.twitter.com/NIY59Po8Ez — Chris™️ (@Chris_CPH) August 23, 2019

