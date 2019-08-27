Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

US TV Anchor Apologises for 'Insensitive' Joke on Prince George's Ballet Dancing Following Outrage

The 'Good Morning America' host has instigated laughter from the audience when she publicly scoffed at Prince George for taking ballet lessons, much to the outrage of netizens.

News18.com

August 27, 2019
US TV Anchor Apologises for 'Insensitive' Joke on Prince George's Ballet Dancing Following Outrage
After facing intense flak, the GMA host took to Instagram to tender an apology | Image credit: Twitter
After receiving intense flak for trolling 6-year-old Prince George of UK for learning ballet dancing, American TV anchor Lara Spencer took to Instagram to apologise for the incident.

During the broadcast of her popular show 'Good Morning america', Spencer was speaking about the prince's curriculum. "In addition to the usual first- and second-grade things like math, science and history, the future King of England will be putting down the Play-Doh to take on religious studies, computer programming, poetry and ballet, among other things," she said, to much laughter from the audience.

She went on to say, "Prince William says Prince George absolutely loves ballet. I have news for you, Prince William: We’ll see how long that lasts".

The video clip soon went viral and the GMA anchor drew all kinds of flak from netizens who accused her of insensitivity and of subtle reinforcement of gender roles that do now allow little boys to lean ballet.

In fact, the clip brought back to life many horrible memories of being bullied for choosing activities like ballet as a child, especially by male users. The onslaught of outrage prompted Spencer to post an apology on Instagram.

"My sincere apologies for an insensitive comment I made in pop news yesterday. From ballet to anything one wants to explore in life, I say GO FOR IT," Spencer wrote in her post. "I fully believe we should all be free to pursue our passions. Go climb your mountain-and love every minute of it," she added.

Watch the viral clip from GMA here:

