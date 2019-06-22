US Vets Fashion 'Wheelchair' for a Disabled Turtle Using Lego Parts

Using items from a toyshop, veterinarians in the United States built a special wheelchair for a turtle who had lost both his back legs.

The turtle named Pedro was a missing a hind leg when he was adopted, and lost the other one after running away from his home for a few months.

Pedro’s owners brought him to the Louisiana State University's Veterinary Teaching Hospital in Baton Rouge for treatment.

"There was nothing medically wrong with him," CNN quoted Ginger Guttner, communications manager for LSU's School of Veterinary Medicine, as saying.

"But of course he didn't have any back legs, so our doctors quickly had to figure out what they were going to do."

A zoological intern at the hospital picked up a Lego car kit, and using some syringe parts and animal-safe epoxy, vets made “a sweet little rig for Pedro's caboose,” according to CNN.

Guttner said veterinarians were quite used to such ingenuity.

"Veterinary medicine often requires this MacGyver-like quality," she said. "I would say the majority of special equipment we use has been fashioned or re-fashioned for a specific case."

She recounted how a team at Louisiana State University had once built a “little fountain to help keep a fish alive while they performed an endoscopy.”

"Our patients can be two grams or 2000 pounds, so we often have to look at things from a completely different perspective," she said.

Meanwhile, Pedro is cruising around in his new ride.