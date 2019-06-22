Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

US Vets Fashion 'Wheelchair' for a Disabled Turtle Using Lego Parts

The turtle named Pedro was a missing a hind leg when he was adopted, and lost the other one after running away from his home for a few months.

Updated:June 22, 2019, 4:03 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
US Vets Fashion 'Wheelchair' for a Disabled Turtle Using Lego Parts
Image credit: Twitter
Loading...

Using items from a toyshop, veterinarians in the United States built a special wheelchair for a turtle who had lost both his back legs.

The turtle named Pedro was a missing a hind leg when he was adopted, and lost the other one after running away from his home for a few months.

Pedro’s owners brought him to the Louisiana State University's Veterinary Teaching Hospital in Baton Rouge for treatment.

"There was nothing medically wrong with him," CNN quoted Ginger Guttner, communications manager for LSU's School of Veterinary Medicine, as saying.

"But of course he didn't have any back legs, so our doctors quickly had to figure out what they were going to do."

A zoological intern at the hospital picked up a Lego car kit, and using some syringe parts and animal-safe epoxy, vets made “a sweet little rig for Pedro's caboose,” according to CNN.

Guttner said veterinarians were quite used to such ingenuity.

"Veterinary medicine often requires this MacGyver-like quality," she said. "I would say the majority of special equipment we use has been fashioned or re-fashioned for a specific case."

She recounted how a team at Louisiana State University had once built a “little fountain to help keep a fish alive while they performed an endoscopy.”

"Our patients can be two grams or 2000 pounds, so we often have to look at things from a completely different perspective," she said.

Meanwhile, Pedro is cruising around in his new ride.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram