Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
2-min read

US Weather Agency Uses Car as Oven to Bake Biscuits Amid Deadly Heatwave

National Weather Service Omaha attempted to bake biscuits using only the sunlight and a heated car in the parking lot to highlight how several US States are reeling under an intense heat wave.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 22, 2019, 1:40 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
US Weather Agency Uses Car as Oven to Bake Biscuits Amid Deadly Heatwave
Biscuits, which started to get a slight golden tinge. (Twitter/ @NWSOmaha)
Loading...

It’s a well-known fact that cars parked in the sunlight are heat magnets. To illustrate how hot it actually gets inside a vehicle on a hot summer day, the National Weather Service in United States baked some biscuits using just sunlight.

“If you are wondering if it's going to be hot today, we are attempting to bake biscuits using only the sun and a car in our parking lot. We will keep you posted with the progress. Stay cool!” the National Weather Service Omaha wrote on Twitter last week.

It posted an update, forty-five minutes later, saying the biscuits were “rising.”

Within an hour, the pan temperature had reached 175 Fahrenheit (nearly 80 Celsius) while biscuit tops were at 153 Fahrenheit (over 60 Celsius).

“This is a good time to remind everyone that your car does in fact get deadly hot. Look before you lock! On average 38 children die in hot cars each year. Don't be a statistic!” the National Weather Service posted in another tweet.

The National Weather Service posted several tweets detailing the baking progress and the rising temperatures.

And after eight hours, the biscuits were “edible.”

Several US states are reeling under an intense heat wave that has left six people dead and prompted authorities to issue advisories including on the dangers of leaving kids or pets inside parked vehicles.

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram