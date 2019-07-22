US Weather Agency Uses Car as Oven to Bake Biscuits Amid Deadly Heatwave
National Weather Service Omaha attempted to bake biscuits using only the sunlight and a heated car in the parking lot to highlight how several US States are reeling under an intense heat wave.
Biscuits, which started to get a slight golden tinge. (Twitter/ @NWSOmaha)
It’s a well-known fact that cars parked in the sunlight are heat magnets. To illustrate how hot it actually gets inside a vehicle on a hot summer day, the National Weather Service in United States baked some biscuits using just sunlight.
“If you are wondering if it's going to be hot today, we are attempting to bake biscuits using only the sun and a car in our parking lot. We will keep you posted with the progress. Stay cool!” the National Weather Service Omaha wrote on Twitter last week.
If you are wondering if it's going to be hot today, we are attempting to bake biscuits using only the sun and a car in our parking lot. We will keep you posted with the progress. Stay cool! #newx #iawx pic.twitter.com/cXZgdRIgcK
— NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) July 18, 2019
It posted an update, forty-five minutes later, saying the biscuits were “rising.”
Update: 45 minutes in. Biscuits are rising. pic.twitter.com/IFGxhV486T — NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) July 18, 2019
Within an hour, the pan temperature had reached 175 Fahrenheit (nearly 80 Celsius) while biscuit tops were at 153 Fahrenheit (over 60 Celsius).
“This is a good time to remind everyone that your car does in fact get deadly hot. Look before you lock! On average 38 children die in hot cars each year. Don't be a statistic!” the National Weather Service posted in another tweet.
Biscuit update: the pan has reached 175 degrees in 60 minuted and the tops of the biscuits are at 153.
This is a good time to remind everyone that your car does in fact get deadly hot. Look before you lock! On average 38 children die in hot cars each year. Don't be a statistic! pic.twitter.com/OBKK1q1F8T
— NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) July 18, 2019
The National Weather Service posted several tweets detailing the baking progress and the rising temperatures.
While the biscuits continue baking, here is an update on the back seat thermometer. After only an hour and in the shade, the back seat is up to 120. #heatsafety #LookBeforeYouLock pic.twitter.com/TjESEgsAMq — NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) July 18, 2019
Biscuit update: had to turn the car around to adjust for the sun angle. Top of the biscuits are baked but the bottom remains doughy. But more interestingly, the temperature of the back seat in the shade is 144 degrees! #HeatSafety #LookBeforeYouLock pic.twitter.com/IK10PSv3ig
— NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) July 18, 2019
Biscuits are starting to get a slightly golden tinge to them. pic.twitter.com/ptL24RHQfs — NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) July 18, 2019
And after eight hours, the biscuits were “edible.”
And after nearly 8 hours in the sun, the outside of the biscuit is actually edible. The middle is still pretty doughy though. The max temp on the pan was 185! Also we made festive biscuit hats 😂 Stay cool out there. #HeatSafety #LookBeforeYouLock pic.twitter.com/ptWP2jksrU
— NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) July 18, 2019
Several US states are reeling under an intense heat wave that has left six people dead and prompted authorities to issue advisories including on the dangers of leaving kids or pets inside parked vehicles.
