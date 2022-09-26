US Witnessing Unprecedented Surge in Attempts to Ban Books on Race and Gender Themes

For several years now, the American Library Association has been concerned about efforts by ultra-conservative parents and elected representatives to censor books they deem inappropriate. Its fears were further compounded in 2021, as the organization reported 729 attempts to censor library resources, targeting 1,597 books in schools, universities and public libraries.

This is a record figure, according to the American Library Association (ALA), which has been tracking attempts at censorship in US public schools and libraries for almost 30 years. “Efforts to censor entire categories of books reflecting certain voices and views shows that the moral panic isn’t about kids: it’s about politics. Organizations with a political agenda are spreading lists of books they don’t like,” laments ALA president, Lessa Kananiʻopua Pelayo-Lozada.

The books targeted by ultra-conservatives often relate the life experiences of individuals from the LGBTQIA community. One example is “Gender Queer,” a graphic novel about the non-binary coming-out of its author, Maia Kobabe. This title tops the list of the ALA’s most challenged books of 2021. The reason? It stands accused of containing sexually explicit images and passages. This is also the case for “Lawn Boy” by Jonathan Evison, “All Boys Aren’t Blue” by George M. Johnson and “Out of Darkness” by Ashley Hope Perez.

Angie Thomas’s “The Hate U Give” about police violence against the Black community, Toni Morrison’s “The Bluest Eye,” which deals with racism, and Sherman Alexie’s “The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian,” about discrimination against the Spokane people, also made the ALA’s top ten list of most challenged books of 2021.

Fighting back

A large part of the attacks on freedom of expression identified by the American organization come as the result of government action in states controlled by Republicans. Here, Texas leads the way. The state removed 801 books from school and library shelves between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022, according to PEN America. Meanwhile, Florida counts 566 books censored over the same period. Many of them disappeared from reading-related establishments following legislation, passed in March, that prohibits any discussion around sexual orientation and gender in public schools.

Faced with this disturbing situation, authors, activists, students and librarians are organizing initiatives to counter the censorship of books in public institutions. A small library on Matinicus Island, 30 kilometers off the coast of Maine, has made it its mission to house on its shelves all the books that are no longer welcome in some conservative states. “We are buying banned books in order to publicly push back against the impetus to ban books. To say, ‘If you don’t want it in your library, we want it in ours,'” said Eva Murray, a writer who helped set up the volunteer-run library, speaking to the Bangor Daily News.

Elsewhere in the country, educators and librarians are trying to counter censorship attempts by offering digital versions of banned books on platforms like Libby. But this strategy is not without its dangers: a teacher at Norman High School in Oklahoma was forced to resign in August after receiving complaints (and threats) after she had shared a QR code with her students that linked to the Brooklyn Public Library’s “Books Unbanned” activist website.

