US Woman Befriends Murderer of Her Mother After He Serves 23-Year Jail Term

A woman from the United States has befriended a man, who murdered her mother when she was only 15 months old. Despite that, the woman accepted his apology.

It may sound like something out of a movie, but that’s not the case. Mariah Lucas, a 30-year-old American woman from Texas, was recently interviewed by The Sun. When Mariah was 15 months old, her mother was murdered by a man, depriving her of her mother’s love at a tender age. And despite that, Mariah pardoned the man and has now become his friend.

Mariah stated in the interview that she had been unaware of her mother’s whereabouts for the past 7-8 years. She learned about her mother’s murder only when she moved in with her brother and sister-in-law. Mariah’s father was arrested on the charge of domestic violence.

Mariah got pregnant during a relationship with her boyfriend as she grew up, but after leaving him, she married a man, Cody, and they now have three children.

During this time, Mariah learned a person by the name of Jason Clarke murdered her mother. While Mariah had a lot of questions, she never tried to find answers and didn’t want to meet Jason.

Mariah was admitted to the hospital in 2015 due to a mouth infection, and there was a chance that she would go into a coma. As her condition deteriorated, her heart stopped beating for a brief moment, but doctors were able to save her life.

After this incident, she realised that life was short and that no one should live it with grudges for anyone. She then wrote a letter to Jason and pardoned him.

Jason met her in 2016 when he came out after serving a sentence of 23 years. He broke down in tears and apologised to Mariah. When Mariah questioned him about why he killed her mother, he explained that her mother was a drug addict and he would supply drugs to her. Mariah’s mother had not returned his money for a long time and one day he stabbed her under the influence of drugs.

Mariah was shocked to know the truth but was also satisfied that she had received the answers to all of her questions. They both have remained close friends since then.

