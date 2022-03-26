US Woman Buys Lottery Ticket With Leftover Coins, Wins Over Rs 1.5 Crore

Coins, on the verge of soon becoming a thing of the past, helped an American woman become rich overnight. A lucky woman won over Rs 1.5 crore on Thursday, March 24, after buying a lottery ticket with her leftover change. After winning the lottery, the woman, speaking to a local media house, said, “My heart was fluttering, I’m still kind of overwhelmed.”

Meanwhile, the South Carolina Education Lottery stated that the ticket was purchased at Power Trac #13 on Pearman Dairy Road, South Carolina, USA. To buy the lottery ticket, the woman reportedly used the leftover change that she got from filling up her car.

Upon winning the lottery, the winner said that she had a feeling that one day she would win the lottery, but when it happened, she was completely surprised. Three more prizes remain in the Scenic South Carolina game.

What was the probability of this woman winning the lottery after buying this lottery ticket? You already know that it is purely a matter of coincidence and sheer luck. The odds of winning the lottery are 1 in 750,000. Don’t you think it’s a matter of pure fate?

