US Woman Deliberately Gets into High Speed Car Crash, Says 'Testing Faith With God'

You may know how to drive but do you trust other people who are driving on the road? This is the question that may come to your mind when you watch a recent video coming from the US. The video shows how a car in Beachwood, Ohio driving at the speed of 190km per hour ran a red light and slammed into another car last month. Since the car was out of control it did not stop there and could be seen moving ahead at the same speed. The car that was hit by the lightning speed car, was left with its front part splintered.

Woman let ‘God take the wheel’ as test of faith in high-speed Ohio crash, police say https://t.co/lJ4WJ2mXvT pic.twitter.com/IMnC9PsH3w— WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) July 13, 2021

The car was driven by a woman who, in a weird test of faith, let “Jesus take the wheel.” Driving her teal Ford Taurus back in mid-June, the 31-year-old woman also had her 11-year-old daughter sitting in the car and crashed into another vehicle and a house. The footage of the incident was captured by Beachwood traffic cameras that recorded the woman running the red light and slamming into another car. The other vehicle stops the car just in time to prevent a fatal car crash, 19News reports.

However, the woman who was testing her faith by leaving the control over the steering wheel lost control of her vehicle and then crashed into a vehicle in the driveway of a Beachwood home. The car only came to a stop when it collided with the house. The news report mentions that there was no one inside the house hence no serious injuries occurred except some cosmetic damage to the house. However, the woman’s daughter was taken to a hospital after she complained of head injuries.

According to a report by Fox8, the woman explained to the police that she drove the car at high speed without any control because she wanted to “test her faith with God” and simply slammed on the accelerator to let the Almighty take control. The report further mentioned that she told police how she has been going through some “trials and tribulations” and was recently fired from her job.

