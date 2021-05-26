US Woman Delivers Triplets in Different Decades, Sets New World Record

A resident of the United States managed a unique feat as she gave birth to triplets, and broke several records in the process. Kaylie DeShane, from New York, gave birth to her triplets five days apart and incidentally they were also born in different decades, reported Daily Mirror. She delivered the first baby on December 28, 2019, and the remaining two were born five days later on January 2, 2020. Kaylie has beaten the earlier record of two days between the birth of triplets. Her delivery took place prematurely at 22 weeks.

According to doctors, the chances of her first baby surviving was just nine percent due to the premature birth. However, all the three - Rowan, Declan and Cian - are now 17 months old.

When the first baby Cian was born on December 28, 2019, the other two had no plans of coming out on the same day, and the doctors also wanted to keep the babies inside as long as possible in view of the first one's early birth.

But after five days, Kaylie went into labour and delivered the other two babies on January 2, 2020 and so the triplets were born in different decades. Kaylie, who is 33, said that she and her husband Bradon, 35, tried to get pregnant for four years and then came to a conclusion to go for In Vitro Fertilization (IVF).

The couple already has an adopted son Holden who is seven years old and a step-daughter, Naveah, 12, but they wanted a sibling for them.

Kaylie said, “We decided to place two embryos rather than just one because we thought we would have a better chance of having a baby.” The mother explained that they were told there was ten percent chance of it ending up being twins and one percent chance that it can turn into a triplet pregnancy.

