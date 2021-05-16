US Woman Discovers That 'Parents' Who Raised Her for 10 Years Were Actually Her Kidnappers

What would be your reaction if one day you woke up to know that the family that you lived with all your life was your ‘kidnapper’? It may sound bizarre but this is what happened with a woman who recently discovered at age 26 that her whole life had been a lie. The woman, who is now 42, shared a TikTok video captioned, “How I learned I had been kidnapped," in which she explains that she discovered that her parents were not her biological mom-dad and now she has been trying to find more about her real family.

“I assumed that the fastest way to track my biological mother down would be to seek out a criminal record for her," she said in a TikTok video.In a bid to find her biological mother, she reached out to the police department of the city she was born in. The police sheriff there was intrigued by her story and listened to everything she had to tell. After the conversation, the Sherriff had a new revelation to make and told the woman that according to records, she was a missing person.

She later learned that her biological mother had sold her to the family she grew up with — people she described her as ‘kidnappers’. However, her biological grandmother filed a missing complaint about her, unaware of what had happened. To hide her ‘deal’ from others, the woman’s biological mother too played along and said that her daughter had been kidnapped.

While the woman’s family from her mother’s side believed that she was kidnapped, the ‘kidnapper’ family she was living with knew that they saved from her from the ‘crazy mother’.

The woman added that she lived in an abusive relationship with the couple that raised her for 10 years of her life. And when they got divorced, the couple told her that she was not their biological child. Her female captor said that she had nothing to with her now and she will be living with her ‘dad’ for the rest of her life.

However, she decided to run away and has not contacted the ‘kidnappers’ ever since.

The woman tracked down and met her biological mother with help of a private investigator in 2006 but the meeting did not go well.

On Wednesday, she posted an update informing that her biological father – about whom she had known nothing – had been in touch and things were going “so well".

