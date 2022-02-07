US Woman Donates Plasma Twice a Week To Fly To Disneyland

Liz Gramlich, a tik toker and a crazy Disney Land fan, recently shared a video on social media and informed the viewers about her unique hobby. To accomplish a new year resolution to visit Disneyland once a month, the tik toker donates plasma twice a week so that she can afford the trips. “When your New Year’s Resolution is to fly to Disney once a month,” she captioned the video in which she can be seen sipping a Starbucks espresso at the entrance of Sleeping Beauty Castle.

When Liz shared her video on social media, her followers asked her how she was able to afford trips to Disneyland while living in Orlando? Responding, she revealed her strange hobby of donating her plasma and making a good sum of $700 per month for her Disney trips.

She says, “I make around $700 (₹52,000) a month off my plasma. My sessions are about an hour each.” Another user asked how she was able to make a lot of cash just by donating plasma. She replied, “It is adjusted every month however mine is often $40 1st time in a week then $100 seconds, and then $100 bonuses on 4th and 6th donation of the month.”

While a user commented, “I’ve been doing resolutions wrong – all this time I’ve been trying to lose weight.” To which Liz replied, “Me 2 … but it never works, so might as well start making resolutions for mental health lol.”

Although it is common to get paid for every plasma donation in America, people in the UK can only donate their plasma for free unless they’re donating through a private research laboratory that may monetarily compensate them.

