US Woman Finds a Cougar atop Roof, Turns out To Be a Lion Statue

A US woman who went outside her home for a smoke break was shocked to see a huge cougar sitting on her neighbour's roof.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 16, 2019, 3:16 PM IST
A US woman who went outside her home for a smoke break was shocked to see a huge cougar sitting on her neighbour's roof. However, much to her relief, the cougar turned out to be a resin lion statue put up by a neighbor as marketing gimmick.

According to nbc16.com, Alysha Sifford of Bandon in Oregon was alarmed to see the animal which she thought to be a cougar.   She said the creature looked mad, stayed on the roof and watched her for over a minute.

“I was going out to start my cigarette when I saw it staring right at me. It stayed on the roof and watched me for a minute. I'm not afraid personally, just alarmed,” the woman was quoted as saying by the media outlet.

As it turned out, the animal was actually a stuffed statue put on the roof by Sifford’s neighbor John Forrest.

He said that the lion was  put up as a marketing gimmick for his antique business which he runs out of his garage and claimed the statue has been a real boon for business since he put it up just over two months ago.

"It's my resin lion. We thought it was kind of cool, so we mounted it on the roof," said Forrest.

"Somebody posted a picture a couple of days ago. Thousands of people are reacting and sharing. One lady was screaming at me not to come out of the garage because there is a cougar on the roof. She was on the phone with 9-1-1," he added.

Local police have said it wasn’t illegal to put up a lion statue.

Oregon is well-known as a cougar-heavy state and according to estimates by the Department of Fish and Wildlife, there are more than 6,600 cougars in the state.

