US Woman Finds Out She Was Charged With Felony for Not Returning VHS Tape 20 Years Ago

A woman in the US was left shocked after discovering that she has had felony embezzlement charges for not returning a VHS tape she rented in 1999. Caron McBride, from the US, found out about the charges while trying to change her name on her driver’s license in Texas after getting married. McBride is accused of renting a VHS tape from a store in Norman in Cleveland County over two decades ago, which according to her is a mistake as she didn’t even rent it.

According to Oklahoma News , the charges filed in 2000 state that she “feloniously embezzled” a VHS tape ofSabrina the Teenage Witchfrom a movie rental store named “Movie Place” in Lindsay Street in Norman in 1999, but the store now remains closed since 2009.

Talking to the FOX,the woman shares that she received an email stating “she had an issue in Oklahoma” and gave a number for her to call. As she called the Attorney’s Office, she claimed she almost had a ‘heart attack’ after learning about the charges. McBride learnt that “it was over a VHS tape”, which she thought was “insane.”

Although she claims she has never watched Sabrina the Teenage Witch, she believes it could have been rented by her roommate at the time who had two young daughters. The case has been dismissed as the Cleveland County District Attorney’s is not pursuing charges, reports FOX.

McBride recalls she has been rejected from five jobs and now suspects it could be the reason as charges come up during a background check. Attorney Ed Blau shared even though the case has been dismissed, McBride still needs to get an attorney to clean her record. Blau states the one has to “sue the state of Oklahoma and clear your head.”

McBride calls herself a “victim of the system when it comes to this” and how the charge has caused her and her family “a lot of heartache financially” as she lost jobs due to this.

As of now, she is looking for an attorney while her case is deemed fit to be dismissed.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here