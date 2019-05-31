US Woman Found Living in Van with 22 Dogs for Months, Charged with Animal Cruelty

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
US Woman Found Living in Van with 22 Dogs for Months, Charged with Animal Cruelty
Wethersfield Police pulled over a woman for a traffic violation, onlyt o discover her living in her van along with 22 dogs.
Image of the van that the dogs were living in (left), representational image of a dog (right) | Credit: Facebook/Reuters
Loading...
A woman has been charged with animal cruelty after cops found she had been living with nearly two dozen dogs and a bird in a van for months.
58-year-old Suzanne Muzaffer Eser from Massachusetts, United States, was pulled over for a traffic violation in Wethersfield on Monday around 9:30 a.m., police said in a Facebook post.
Officers said they had discovered she had been living in the vehicle for several months.
“There were several small dogs visible in the front passenger compartment. Eventually, officers were able to gain access to the vehicle and discovered the van was covered in garbage and animal waste,” the post said.
In total, 22 dogs and a Macaw were removed from the vehicle and safely transported to nearby shelters for further evaluation.
“Put it this way, the officer called for public health to come to the van because it was so bad,” Wethersfield Police Chief James Cetran was quoted as saying.
“I had a veteran sergeant say to me, in all the things he has seen and all the years he has been here this has to fall into the top five of the worst he’s ever seen.”
The police chief said some of the animals were not in good shape, and believes seven of the dogs may have to be euthanized.
58-year-old Suzanne Muzaffer Eser from Massachusetts, United States, was pulled over for a traffic violation in Wethersfield on Monday around 9:30 a.m., police said in a Facebook post.
Officers said they had discovered she had been living in the vehicle for several months.
“There were several small dogs visible in the front passenger compartment. Eventually, officers were able to gain access to the vehicle and discovered the van was covered in garbage and animal waste,” the post said.
In total, 22 dogs and a Macaw were removed from the vehicle and safely transported to nearby shelters for further evaluation.
“Put it this way, the officer called for public health to come to the van because it was so bad,” Wethersfield Police Chief James Cetran was quoted as saying.
“I had a veteran sergeant say to me, in all the things he has seen and all the years he has been here this has to fall into the top five of the worst he’s ever seen.”
The police chief said some of the animals were not in good shape, and believes seven of the dogs may have to be euthanized.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Pakistan Extends Airspace Closure Along Indian Border Till June 15
- Veeru Devgan Prayer Meet: Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Pay Last Respects
- PUBG Tragedy: 16-Year-Old in Madhya Pradesh Dies After Playing Game For 6 Hours Straight
- ICC World Cup 2019 | They Call Me 'The Claw' & Luckily The Catch Stuck: Stokes
- Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to Face Shareholders Vote Amid Pressure of Stepping Down
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results