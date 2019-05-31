US Woman Found Living in Van with 22 Dogs for Months, Charged with Animal Cruelty

A woman has been charged with animal cruelty after cops found she had been living with nearly two dozen dogs and a bird in a van for months.58-year-old Suzanne Muzaffer Eser from Massachusetts, United States, was pulled over for a traffic violation in Wethersfield on Monday around 9:30 a.m., police said in a Facebook post.Officers said they had discovered she had been living in the vehicle for several months.“There were several small dogs visible in the front passenger compartment. Eventually, officers were able to gain access to the vehicle and discovered the van was covered in garbage and animal waste,” the post said.In total, 22 dogs and a Macaw were removed from the vehicle and safely transported to nearby shelters for further evaluation.“Put it this way, the officer called for public health to come to the van because it was so bad,” Wethersfield Police Chief James Cetran was quoted as saying.“I had a veteran sergeant say to me, in all the things he has seen and all the years he has been here this has to fall into the top five of the worst he’s ever seen.”The police chief said some of the animals were not in good shape, and believes seven of the dogs may have to be euthanized.