US Woman Gets Ditched on Thanksgiving, Her Story Still Has a Happy Ending

A woman decorated her entire basement and cooked a huge feast for her friends but no one showed up. On Thanksgiving Day, a national holiday in the United States and Canada, people celebrate the harvest and other blessings of the past year. But unfortunately, a US woman was left devastated after no one showed up to her planned dinner. Christian Zamora, who goes by the name ‘Kidalloy’ on TikTok, shared a clip of his girlfriend’s empty dinner table and also revealed the story behind it. In the video, Zamora explained that his girlfriend Maryann had been planning two weeks in advance for her “Friendsgiving” event. She had decorated her entire basement and prepared a huge feast. However, the preparations went in vain as no one showed up. The video featured a distraught Maryann sitting at the table on her own. He then panned the camera around the room showing a large table filled with various delicacies and empty seats. Zamora tried to cheer up his girlfriend but nothing worked out.

Watch the video:

In the Tik Tok video, which has been viewed over 15 million times, Zamora revealed that Maryann and her friends had planned the date, time, and everything but on the day of the event, no one showed up. At first, Maryann thought her friends were running late but when the delay hit the three-hour mark, she realised that no one was going to turn up.

According to Zamora, the people Maryann had invited didn’t even have the courtesy to send her a message to let her know that they were not going to make it.

Maryann was later helped by her boyfriend, who invited his friends over. Zamora’s friends were “more than gracious enough to come” and they even brought presents for Maryann. “It’s like she had her own Friendsgiving, there was a happy ending to it,” he said.

However, disheartened by her friends’ behaviour, Maryann asserted that she will no longer maintain contact with them.

