US Woman Gets Engaged to Convict She's Never Met In Person

True love knows no boundary of time or distance, and this has been further emphasized by a Dutch woman named Kelly Jacobs who has decided to marry a man lodged in a jail in Oregon, US. The prisoner, named James Dentel, is currently serving his 20-year term and will not be released till 2032 but this did not stop the love birds from getting engaged. According to The New York Post, this interesting love story started almost two years ago when Kelly, who used to work as an intern at a prison joined inmate correspondence service Writeaprisoner.com to know how it felt to be an inmate. She started speaking to James through emails, letters and calls, and soon they were spending hours together. The casual conversation between them turned into a relationship. Kelly said that she initially tried to run away from her feelings for James because she did not want her relationship to go that way.

However, after James proposed her for marriage during a video call, she said yes, and the couple has now decided to tie the knot in October this year. Kelly said that James used a prison made ring to propose to her but later asked one of his friends in the ‘free world’ to order a ring at a jeweller. The couple will be getting married at a function inside the prison in October.

Unsurprisingly, when Kelly’s parents got to know about her decision, they were initially reluctant. However, they gave their nod after speaking to James on phone.

However, even after getting married that couple will have to spend more than a decade away from each other before James finally walks out free in 2032. He is serving 20 years at the Snake River Correctional Institution for assault and unlawful use of a firearm, an incident from 2012 in which he shot four men.

Kelly hasn’t been in the same room as James ever and it’s unlikely that she will be allowed Conjugal visits even if she marries James.

