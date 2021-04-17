US Woman Gets Vaccine Jab Wearing Wedding Gown as Covid-19 ‘Cancelled’ Her Reception Last Year

When you think of things that can be worn while getting a COVID-19 vaccine, a wedding gown is surely not making it anywhere in the list. However, a Baltimore woman decided to try the unusual and get her vaccine dressed in a white wedding gown. According to Washington Post , Sarah Studley had bought this dress for her wedding reception that was slated to happen in November last year, but the coronavirus pandemic played a spoiler and it got canceled.

So, when it was time for herto get the vaccine shot, she made it a memorable event and showed up at M&T Bank Stadium dressed in her wedding dress.

Here comes the bride…to get her vaccination at M&T Bank Stadium Mass Vaccination Site! Rather than let the beautiful gown for her pandemic-cancelled wedding reception just hang in her closet, Sarah Studley wore it to get vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/eeRJvITO51— University of Maryland Medical System (@umms) April 12, 2021

Studley and Brian Horlor, 39, got engaged in November 2019 and decided to tie the knot a year later with a celebration that was supposed to be attended by 100 people. However, the effects of the pandemic caused a change in plan and the couple had to get married in a small civil ceremony followed by dinner for close friends and family.

The couple still wanted to have a reception party and was planning for an event in June, for which Studley had bought this white wedding gown. However, looking at how things still were, the couple finally decided to give up on their plan. This meant that the dress would remain unused till there was a ‘worthy’ event.

Getting her vaccination shot seemed like the perfect event for Studley after she was inspired by a tweet of someone wearing a full-length sequin gown to a vaccine appointment in February this year.

Studley says that that the vaccine is not a cure or an end to the pandemic, but it’s certainly a turning point. She adds that getting this vaccine will at least allow her to hug her 81-year-old father without any worry. Studley’s husband Harlor says that he was pleasantly surprised when his wife came down dressed in the ensemble.

Pictures of Studley getting her vaccine shot dressed in a wedding gown have been getting a lot of reaction after it was shared by many users online.

