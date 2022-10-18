US Woman Gives Birth Just 48 Hours After She Realised She Was Pregnant

In a bizarre incident, a woman in the US had no idea she was pregnant until merely 48 hours before she delivered a baby. 23-year-old Peyton Stover, a teacher from Omaha, reportedly hardly displayed any symptoms of pregnancy, except occasional bouts of tiredness. Peyton dismissed the tiredness as the effects of her new job, thinking she was just getting tired out by the new change in schedule as she had just joined her teaching job.

According to local news outlet KETV, she finally decided to visit a doctor after swelling in her legs and had the shock of her life after the doctor told her she was heavily pregnant. Peyton told KETV that a doctor ran the test twice and said after the second time that it was “definitely positive”. Peyton and her partner Travis Koesters were too much in shock over the late discovery to be overjoyed by the news, because as Peyton puts it in, the doctor told her, “you’re having a baby in 15 minutes”.

To top it off, Peyton’s liver and kidneys were not functioning properly and she had high blood pressure. The doctors took it upon themselves to save the lives of both her and her baby. Her partner Travis Koesters said that the doctors insisted that the baby be delivered immediately as her medical condition would not allow her to carry the baby any longer. Peyton had an emergency C-section surgery and the baby, named Kash, was born 10 weeks early, weighing just 1 kilo, 800 grams. It is also notable that the surgery was performed on Peyton’s birthday, which means she and her son would share their birthdays.

It was later confirmed that Peyton was suffering from pre-eclampsia, leading to high blood pressure during pregnancy. Both mother and baby were recovering at Methodist Women’s Hospital and although Peyton is now discharged, the couple is now waiting to take their newborn bundle of joy home. The parents say that Kash is gaining weight and doing fine.

