US Woman Gives Birth to Brother’s Child after Acting as Surrogate to Fulfil 'Teenage Dream'

A woman from Seattle became a surrogate for her brother’s fifth baby as his wife wasn’t fit to carry it. On January 25, 27-year-old Hilde Perringer gave birth to her niece Eloise, daughter of her brother Evan Shelley, 35, and his wife Kelsey, 33. The family of seven now finally completed as the couple used to feel it was ‘incomplete’ earlier. However, their dreams were shattered when Kelsey was told another pregnancy could be fatal for her as her uterus had ruptured during the birth of their fourth child, Otto, aged two. The doctors informed her another baby could be risky with loss of severe fluid, resulting in death.

After the birth of Otto, Kelsey was informed that he was lucky to be alive and she couldn’t have children again. Luckily, Evan’s sister, Hilde, mother of three, wanted to be a surrogate since she was 16 and offered to carry their fifth child. Talking to Daily Mail, she mentions about being blessed to “carry for someone” in her family. She claims while she is being applauded for being selfless by her family, she feels “selfish” as it has been her dream.

Kelsey told the portal she has always had complicated birth but the fourth one was “obviously the worst” as the doctors had to “fix her uterus” while explaining to her that rupturing of the uterus leads to death for women on the table.

On Thanksgiving 2019, after Hilde expressed her wish to the couple, they took three months of time to consider the offer and finally agreed. The IVF process was started in January last year after physiological assessments and meetings with lawyers. The expensive procedure cost around £29,000 including insurance, hospital bills, and legal fees.

As opposed to Kelsey’s worries about Hilde being attached to the baby, the sister told the media that she didn’t “for one second” feel that as she knew it was for the couple. However, the couple could not manage to monitor her pregnancy due to the coronavirus pandemic and managed to stay connected through video calls and phone calls. Finally, they met in person almost 32 weeks into pregnancy.

Due to pandemic, only one person was allowed in the labour room, and Hilde gave birth accompanied by her sister-in-law. Kelsey claims she felt a “connection and complete” after holding the baby for the first time. The couple is grateful for Hilde describing her as ‘Eloise’s special aunty.”

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here