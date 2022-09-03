US Woman Hearing Strange Noises Shocked to Find Large Iguana in Backyard

A woman from the state of Macro Island, Florida, who suspected a person trespassing in the backyard of her property, was flabbergasted to find who the actual culprit was. Sheri Sotheby heard strange noises and disturbances on multiple occasions. At first, she thought it was a person or neighbour’s dog trespassing. After failing to determine the source of the weird noises, she installed a camera in the backyard. To her surprise, an unusually large iguana, that had made the backyard its home, revealed itself in the CCTV camera.

“I have always been cautious because I constantly hear something out there. I just had never caught it on camera,” Sotheby told WBBH-TV. She stated that her suspicion of the trespasser being a person dropped out after she started discovering animal droppings in the backyard. “I wondered if someone’s pet was in the yard, so that is when I checked the camera,” she said.

Sotheby was surprised to see the large iguana lurking in the yard of her Macro Island property. Although the reptile species is a common sighting in the area, the iguana that appeared in Sotheby’s backyard appeared to be larger than normal. Elaborating on the species, Ella Guedouar, a graduate from the Florida Gulf Coast University, said, “It appears to be a pretty large invasive green iguana.”

She further explained that the invasive species found in Sotheby’s background is a result of the illegal pet trade in which these species are brought from outside regions to Florida. The sightings of this large invasive species of green iguanas are on a track to proliferate, as per experts. Their mating season is in October which is right around the corner.

Talking about ways to get rid of these reptile species, Ella said, “The first one is, you can try and shoo it away, so spray it with water, bang some pots and pans, and they will be scared.” If that does not work, Ella stated, you can try killing it humanely or call a catcher to move them somewhere safer.

