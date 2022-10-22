US Woman, In Open Marriage, Lives With Husband And Lover Under The Same Roof

The first thing that comes to mind when we think of an ideal romantic relationship is a strong committed faithful and monogamous one. Most traditional cultures all over the world are mostly just tolerant of monogamous relationships and marriages but there are some people around the world who change the entire dynamics of love, relationships and marriages as we know them. One of them is Sarah Nicole from Indiana US, who is living under the same roof with both her husband and her lover.

According to a report in the Mirror, the 39-year-old fitness trainer and a mom of two has been happily married to Ryan, her husband of 8 years. However, in March 2020, she decided to make the marriage polygamous after her former lover Ronnie came back into her life. You might be of the opinion that this irked her husband Ryan but you will be surprised to know that it was Ryan’s idea to make their marriage an open one.

Although Sarah and Ryan loved flirting with other people and had a polyamorous lifestyle, they had not decided to have an open marriage until Ryan suggested it two years ago. Sarah had already had a fling with Ronnie while still married to Ryan but had not gone serious with it. However, after years, Ronnie reached out to her again. After finding out Ronnie was polyamorous, Sarah immediately asked him out.

Ryan soon realised that romance was brewing between his wife and Ronnie and decided to make their marriage open, inviting Ronnie to live with them as Sarah’s lover. While Ryan himself is not currently dating anybody else, he is very supportive of Sarah and Ronnie’s relationship. Ronnie reportedly even showers love on Sarah and Ryan’s children.

Talking about the understanding equation that the three shares, Sarah told need to know.online, “We engage in what is known as kitchen table polyamory, which is when all partners can socialise and get along in a similar way around a kitchen table, from whence the word derives. This is in contrast with parallel polyamory, in which your partners never interact”.

