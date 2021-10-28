US Woman is Addicted to Eating Lime off Walls Despite Doctor's Warning of Cancer

It’s not completely unusual these days to come across people with strange addictions. While some people may be addicted to sniffing glue, others can obsessively eat chalk. However, the story of Nicole, from Michigan, USA, is surely different from others.

On a TLC talk show, “My Strange Addiction", Nicole revealed that she scrapes lime off the walls of her house and consumes it six times a day.

In the show, Nicole said that she loved the smell of dried walls. She likes its texture and taste so much that she consumes 3.2 square feet of wall within an entire week. She said that whenever she gets the craving, she starts breaking off pieces from the wall.

And it is not just her own house’s walls subjected to this eating habit of hers. She said that she has also consumed lime from the walls of her friends’ and relatives’ houses.

Her love for eating lime morphed into an addiction 5 years ago after the death of her mother, but she hid this habit from other family members, including her own daughter, she said. Nicole said that she liked to taste different kinds of walls. Walls with thick paint coating taste very different from walls with thin paint coats.

Her favourite kind of wall is the grainy type since it tastes crunchy. However, doctors have warned Nicole that her addiction to eating lime off walls may lead to cancer since paint is carcinogenic. However, Nicole says that she is completely helpless in front of her addiction.

