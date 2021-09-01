US Woman Jailed For Visiting Restricted Area in Yellowstone National Park

A US woman has been imprisoned after she visited banned areas of Yellowstone National Park in the western United States. Officials said that she visited restricted areas of the region’s acidic thermal pools, where a man previously was “boiled alive and dissolved". Madeline Casey (26), a resident of Hartford, Connecticut, reportedly left the “well-marked" path and went near the grounds of the Norris Geyser Basin.

In a release, the US attorney’s office for the District of Wyoming said that Madeline was accompanied by two other people when they went to a thermal pool and geyser at the park. Madeline was jailed after many tourists at the Yellowstone National Park saw her with two other persons visiting the banned areas. Tourists took their photos and videos and sent them to concerned authorities, the Daily Star reported.

Madeline appeared in court on August 18. She was given a week-long jail sentence. She was also asked to pay fines.

Morgan Warthin, Yellowstone National Park Public Affairs Officer, informed that over 20 people have died after they visited banned areas of the park. He said that the ground of the banned area is fragile and thin. The water flows just below the surface in that area and can cause severe fatal burns, he said.

Earlier in 2016, Colin Scott (23), who visited Yellowstone National Park, died after he fell into one of the park’s hot springs near the Porkchop Geyser.

The water temperatures at the basin reportedly reach 93 degrees Celcius. However, the pool was bubbling away at 100 degrees Celsius, when rescuers came to retrieve Colin’s body. Later, his body was dissolved by acidic water.

Yellowstone National Park officials have pasted many large warning signs in the banned areas, asking visitors to remain away from some specified areas.

