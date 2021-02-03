US Woman Kept Another Bride's Wedding Dress for 14 Years after Cleaners Sent Her the Wrong One

Social media has helped find many long-lost friends and lovers, but will it be able to find an American woman’s lost wedding dress fourteen years later? In a fascinating turn of events, Minneapolis resident Wendie Taylor discovered that the wedding dress she has been keeping for fourteen years is actually some other dress and not the attire that she wore on her big day.

According to CBS Minnesota report, the discovery was made after Wendie was watching Gilmore Girls with her daughter and was inspired to look at her own wedding dress. But as she opened the box that contained her outfit, she discovered that it was not the one that she had worn as she walked down the aisle. The shock was too monumental and she immediately posted her ordeal on Facebook.

The post was shared on January 27 where Wendie asked for help from her social media friends. Wendie requested her Facebook friends to read, share, and help her recover her wedding dress and return the one that she has to its true owner. She explained that her dress was cleaned and preserved by Evans Garment Restoration in Minnesota in 2006 or in 2007. She had thought that it was the best choice to have her dress properly packaged. However, with the new owners and new software since then, Evans has so far struck out. Wendie further wrote that Evans does restoration after a fire or water damage, therefore by that logic whoever has her dress most likely had the work done through their insurance company as part of a claim. She also thinks that Evans was probably a sub-contractor.

For better chances of recognition, Wendie also posted pictures of the dress that she has and the picture of her original dress that she wore on her wedding day. She has appealed that she would love to find her old dress and trade back. She said that it was quite a shock when she opened the box to show her 12-year-old daughter the dress and found the wrong one.

HELP!!!! Please read, share, and help me recover my wedding dress and return the one I have to is owner!!! My dress was...Posted by Wendie Marie onWednesday, 27 January 2021

Speaking to CBS news, Wendie also mentioned that her dress was strapless, two-tone, and had beadwork on it and there is someone out there who also has the wrong dress.

Commenting on Wendie’s post one user wrote that they think it would be far-fetched to think that Evans Restoration keeps records of all who came in at the time.